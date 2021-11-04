Every available space at Millsboro Town Hall — indoors and outside — will be used to accommodate about 100 vendors selling goods at the first Christmas Market, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12.
Suggested by Mayor Michelle Truitt, who also organized the spring and summer farmers’ markets on Saturdays, news of the fresh Christmas event quickly drew responses from scores of vendors.
At the Monday, Nov. 1, town council meeting, Truitt said it should be “a well-attended event,” with those selling items coming from Maryland and Virginia, as well as Delaware.
She asked for approval from the council for funding to advertise the market, and $1,500 was approved, with a plan to repay the Town for that expense using rental fees from vendors.
Later, Truitt told the Coastal Point that live trees will be for sale, as well as freshly cut greenery, Christmas amaryllis, paperwhites, poinsettias, gifts and “tasty treats to keep guests in the holiday spirit.”
Among gift items available for purchase will be repurposed granite cheese boards, botanical products, seaglass jewelry, insulated tumblers, Italian sauces, fudge, tie-dyed shirts, driftwood trees, soaps, candles and honey. Food trucks on the premises will include Dixie’s Down Home Cooking, Sweet Josephine’s, Fiona’s Fish & Chips and Carl’s Gourmet Hots & Sandwiches.
New sound system
Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson, at the Nov. 1 meeting, thanked Police Chief Brian Calloway and Director of Finance & Technology Matt Hall for installing a new sound system in the council chamber.
In the past, neither council members nor speakers from the audience who addressed the council had microphones, and it was often difficult to hear. Now, each council member has a microphone, and there is one attached to the podium, used by those who speak before the council.
Request for council agenda in advance
Millsboro resident Mary Anderson, speaking during the Public Comments portion of the meeting, thanked the Town and police department for “putting on such a nice Halloween.”
On Oct. 31, the Town had held its traditional Halloween Night Out.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said.
She also asked that council meeting agendas be made available in advance and posted on the Town’s website, “so they are more accessible to people.”
“OK. Thank you, ma’am,” Truitt said. No action was taken by the council on the issue.
Police report
Calloway, while presenting his monthly report to the council, said Sgt. David Moyer had attended Supervisor Leadership Institute Training in Ocean City, Md., on Oct. 11-15. On Oct. 25 to 27, Shifts A and B had annual firearms training, and Cpl. Christopher Ebke attended computer voice stress certification training in Landover, Md., on Oct. 18 to 22.
He said the annual Bike Rodeo, held on Oct. 9 in the Lowe’s parking lot, was “a good event” and that about 100 bike helmets were given away.
Hundreds more were left over, so on Oct. 14, the police department partnered with the Millsboro Fire Department and visited East Millsboro Elementary School to discuss bike safety and fire safety. There, they gave away the remainder of the helmets.
On Oct. 31, the Town celebrated its traditional Halloween Night Out, Calloway said, thanking the fire police for helping with traffic.
Calloway announced that Whiskers for Wishes had begun on Nov. 1. Every year, Town employees, including police officers, are allowed to grow beards — normally not allowed under police grooming standards, in exchange for a monthly donation. Proceeds are used to help needy families at Christmas.
Calloway said he would stop shaving on Nov. 2 and that he noticed a few council members had already started growing beards. Councilmen Brad Cordrey, Larry Gum and John Thoroughgood all had beards or new growth. Assistant Town Manager Jamie Burk always has a full beard.
Christmas lights on Laurel Road
Holiday lights will be put up on Laurel Road in the next few weeks, the first time that area has been decorated for Christmas. Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said Christmas banners will also be hung.
Water and sewer adjustment requested
The council this week denied a request to forgive part of a resident’s water and sewer bill.
Hall explained that the resident received a bill for more than $1,000 in October, and it was determined the family had a sprinkler system and was watering the yard, not realizing there would be a charge for both water and sewer for that irrigation. The family doesn’t have a second meter, Hall said.
Gum moved to deny the request, but there was no immediate second.
Councilman Tim Hodges said Town employees could review water usage during the past three or four quarters and determine how much the family used, compared to outdoor usage.
“I see both sides of it. A lot of the water did not go down the drain and into the street. … The difficult thing is to come up with how much water they did use. If they lived the last year or more in another home in Millsboro and didn’t have an irrigation system, which it sounds like, we could have a nice average of what they usually use,” he said.
But Gum said the council is “always expected to be held responsible for other people’s mistakes.”
Hodges said that wasn’t the case, that the family was asking the Town to “help them out of a difficult spot.”
“This is a one-time proposition in my book. If they do it again, they would certainly know and understand they would not be afforded this again,” Hodges said.
Truitt asked whether the Town would be setting precedent by forgiving part of the bill, and Hall said the Town receives many such requests.
Thoroughgood then seconded Gum’s motion, which passed.
Fire company update
Gum, a member of the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department, said two ambulances are now in operation every day and that the fire department has “the most volunteer I’ve seen in years — lots of young people, plus we’ve got some people who have moved here or are retired who are part of the fire department,” he said.
“What’s your secret, because a lot of fire departments can’t get volunteers?” Hudson asked Gum.
“I like to say we’re forgiving. … We recognize people have families. They have jobs. They have other commitments, too. Sometimes there’s a lot of them that give everything, and some of them do what they can. You take what they give and be happy with it. Most of the people we lose are because of moving on or having other commitments,” Gum said.
Nov. 20 referendum vote
Truitt reminded residents that there will be a referendum vote to decide whether the Town can borrow up to $38 million to build a new police station and make repairs to the aging infrastructure. The referendum vote will be from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Leasing former train station
The council approved renting the former train station near town hall to Danny Alo, who plans to open an Italian market called Alo’s Imports & Kitchen.
Burk said Alo agreed to pay $550 per month to rent the building, with an increase of $25 every year. The Town has a three-year lease with him, with no automatic renewal.
Burk said Alo asked that the Town be responsible for certain maintenance of the building for the first six months, and Burk said the request was reasonable.
Town all to get ATM
The council unanimously approved having an automatic teller machine installed at town hall.
Hall said the Town contacted WSFS Bank and was told an ATM will be placed inside town hall on a six-month trial basis, with no cost to the Town. Profitability will then be determined.
Truitt asked how many transactions are needed before it is considered profitable, and Hall said there would have to be an average of 100 each month.
The machine will likely be in the hallway or vestibule of town hall.
Proposal for HR consulting deemed too high
Council members asked Hall to try to get a human resources consulting company to lower its rate of $450 per hour to study pay ranges and pay scales in other municipalities, in an effort to set salaries and fill Millsboro Town employee positions.
Truitt said the fee is too high, and council members agreed.
Hodges said checking on rates of pay in other municipalities has “traditionally been something staff did, to call around.”
But Hall said staff would not have time to make calls and that an HR consulting service has access to telephone numbers and information Town employees don’t have.
Gum said Millsboro isn’t the only municipality having difficulty finding employees.
“That’s everywhere,” he said.
Burk agreed and said a sign-on bonus might be a good idea. Hudson said the police department should also consider sign-on bonuses.
Councilman Brad Cordrey said he wouldn’t approve the Town spending that much money for the HR firm, “because there are a lot of people who just don’t want to work right now.”
Hodges again asked if there is anyone on the Town staff who could make calls “like we used to.”
“Our staff works very hard,” Hudson said, and employees don’t have much extra time.
Truitt asked Hall to “see how much you can get this bill reduced, and we can start with that.”
Small Business Saturday
Truitt reminded local residents to shop locally on Nov. 27 and support the annual Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 to encourage shoppers to visit small and local shops. It follows Black Friday, known as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.