Two Millsboro Town Council members will be elected to represent Districts 1 and 2 at the Saturday, June 11, election.
Voters will cast ballots from 1 to 7 p.m. at Millsboro Town Hall.
Incumbent Councilman John Thoroughgood is running opposed to represent District 2. Acting Mayor and Councilman Tim Hodges, representing District 1, is running for re-election and being challenged by newcomer Kimberley Kaan in the non-partisan contest.
Kaan is promising to keep residents better informed and work for more transparency. Last year, she said, only 39 people voted in the election because it wasn’t advertised well enough.
“Myself and others have commented on the dismal turnout at council meetings and have asked that the elections be advertised. There has been no move from council to advertise the elections. In public meetings and in one-on-one conversations, I have heard, ‘We never advertised before,’ ‘To do so now would be send a message about the candidates, ‘It’s the responsibility of the candidates to advertise the election’ and ‘It’s covered by the newspaper,’” she told the Coastal Point.
A resident of Millsboro since 2019, and retired from a career in the oil industry and public utilities, Kaan said she is also concerned about the Town using impact fees to pay its debt.
Hodges is seeking a sixth, three-year term and told the Coastal Point that only 39 voters were at last year’s election because of the pandemic, not because of a lack of transparency in town government.
“Election announcements are advertised in the newspaper, the Town website and publicly posted at Town Hall, the post office and the library annually, on a regular schedule, prior to elections. This process has obviously been successful for many years, but I am open to listening to new ideas to get the information out in the future,” Hodges said.
The council has accomplished much, and has used impact fees, grants, low interest and principally forgiven loans to “minimize rate increases to all town residents and businesses,” Hodges said.
Thoroughgood did not respond to the Coastal Point’s requests for an interview.
The other sitting council members are Jim Kells, District 3, with a term expiring 2024; Larry Gum, term expiring 2023; Ron O’Neal, District 2, term expiring 2023; Brad Cordrey, District 1, term expiring 2024; and Faye Lingo, District 3, term expiring in 2023.