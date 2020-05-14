The Town of Millsboro has received permission from Gov. John Carney’s office to have a standard town council election at the Millsboro Town Center in mid-June, and won’t be required to conduct the election strictly by mail-in vote.
Three seats on the seven-member council are available for re-election, those currently held by Michelle Truitt, representing District 3; Ron O’Neal, District 2; and Larry Gum, at-large. All of their terms took effect in 2017, and the terms elected in 2020 will end in 2022.
As of Monday, May 11, Gum and Truitt had filed for re-election, with challenger Denise Blake, who will run against Gum, also having filed.
Blake has a Facebook page with the slogan, “It’s your voice. It’s your choice,” and stating she has “always had that leader personality and strength to always want to help someone.”
“I wear my heart on my sleeve. Always on standby to give no matter what the situation may be, if it’s for a good cause or good reason,” she wrote.
As Gum has a challenger, that would make for the first contested election in the town in five years. In recent years, none of the incumbents had challengers, so no election was necessary.
The election will be on Saturday, June 13. Candidates must file for candidacy by Wednesday, May 20, according to Town Manager Sheldon Hudson.
Hudson said Carney’s office verified that the election can be held, as long as staff and voters wear masks and keep a safe distance from each other. Only 10 or fewer people will be allowed in the polling place at a time.
In July, the town council will reorganize and choose a mayor, vice mayor, secretary and treasurer. Truitt was named mayor last July.
That position is theoretically a one-year term, as council leadership positions are determined annually, but mayors often serve longer, Hudson said.
Other council members are Tim Hodges, District 1, term expiring in 2022; John Thoroughgood, District 2, term expiring in 2022; James Kells, District 3, term expiring in 2021; Brad Cordrey, District 1, term expiring in 2021.
Council members serve three-year terms and receive a small payment of about $200 annually.