The Millsboro Town Council, at its Monday, Sept. 5, meeting, tabled a request from the Plantation Lakes community to approve a stormwater maintenance agreement, after Councilwoman Kimberley Kaan objected to the developer’s plans to put a stormwater system on a 10-acre parcel previously promised to the Town as open space.
“We have taken the value of this land and sacrificed it without sufficient advertisement,” Kaan said, but attorney David Hutt, representing Plantation Lakes, said the value wasn’t being taken. Value was being added, he said, because there would be pervious surface.
“No — there is grass,” Kaan argued.
Hutt said the developer could put in pervious surface but Kaan argued it is grass now, with no buffer between town property and Plantation Lakes. Kaan said if Plantation Lakes uses 2.5 acres of the Town’s 10-acre parcel for a stormwater system, the Town will be losing land.
Councilman John Thoroughgood agreed with Kaan, saying a stormwater system isn’t considered open space, and the Town was promised 10 full acres of open space, but Hutt said stormwater systems are classified as open space and that the agreement was set in motion years ago.
Thoroughgood said, if that’s the case, the definition has changed, and called it “a word game.”
“People who were there during the genesis of Plantation Lakes, the expectation was for 10 acres of active space, but stormwater is cutting into that 10 acres,” Kaan said.
“This is not new,” Hutt argued, saying the agreement was “forged in 2021.”
Thoroughgood seconded Kaan’s original motion not to approve the maintenance agreement. Then Kaan changed her motion to table the matter, and Thoroughgood agreed to second that motion.
EMS supervisor lauded
Millsboro Councilman Ron O’Neal announced that Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department EMS Supervisor Jay Myers has been named to the Delaware Emergency Medical Services Oversight Council.
O’Neal said this is a state appointment and that the Town is proud of Myers.
The Emergency Medical Services Oversight Council was formed to monitor Delaware’s EMS system “to ensure that all elements of the system are functioning in a coordinated, effective and efficient manner in order to reduce morbidity and mortality rates for the citizens of Delaware” and to ensure the quality of EMS services in Delaware, according to www.delaware.gov.
Police report
During his monthly report to the council, Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway said the annual Halloween Night Out is set for 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Millsboro Town Hall, for those 12 and younger in costume.
The matter will be finalized at the Monday, Oct. 2, council meeting, since it was not on the agenda for the September meeting.
At the event, candy will be given out and a police vehicle will be there to give officers the opportunity for community outreach, Calloway said.
The chief said construction of the new police department building is continuing, with drywall and brickwork almost finished. Brickwork is in a herringbone design in the classroom. Thin cast for the area under exterior windows has been delivered, but in white instead of brown, and will have to be returned and replaced.
“White would not look right on our building,” he said, praising Delmarva Veteran Builders “for working hard to move forward.”
Anyone interested in touring the building should call him, he said.
Calloway also reminded residents that streets can only be closed due to special events by a vote of the town council. He said police can only close roads for an emergency.
Chamber report
Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce Board President Mike Dunmyer, while presenting the Chamber’s monthly report to council, said the Chamber has moved downtown, into the former Millsboro Art League building, and staff is working on publishing a new visitors’ guide.
Stars & Stripes, the Chamber’s Fourth of July celebration, which was rescheduled due to a summer storm, will now be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Cupola Park.
The time of fireworks might still be changed, since sunset is earlier now than it was a few months ago. He said he would meet with Town Manager Jamie Burk and Calloway to finalize the time.
Council OK’s grant application
The council unanimously directed Assistant Town Manager Ashleigh Sander to proceed with applying for Neighborhood Access & Equity Grant funds that can be used to upgrade walkability, such as for new sidewalks.
Sander said about $2 million is available, but she learned there weren’t many applicants because availability hasn’t been widely advertised.
The Town will not have to match any funds awarded.
“We like grants we don’t have to match,” Burk said.