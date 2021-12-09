A proposal by Millsboro Town Councilman John Thoroughgood, to allow Town employees to hunt deer on Town-owned property, was tabled, with a recommendation by Acting Mayor Tim Hodges to let those interested pursue it their own, maybe by forming a hunting club.
Thoroughgood, at the Monday, Dec. 6, Millsboro Town Council meeting, said the deer population is large in the White’s Farm area and asked the council to “look at giving authority to contact our insurance company to see if we have a hunter’s liability or if hunters can have it, so the Town won’t get sued.”
“I’d like us to address that; then it would be regulated so that it would be on Town land only. The deer population is getting huge,” Thoroughgood said.
Director of Public Works Kenneth Niblett said he would check with DNREC’s fish and wildlife division to see if the matter is addressed.
Town Attorney Mary Schreider- Fox said having a “hold harmless” agreement is an idea, but if “something terrible were to happen and the person who signs it can’t pay a claim, it could be trouble.”
She said she doesn’t want anyone hunting on Town property because it is a dangerous activity, “But if they are going to do it, there should be a written policy in place about exactly who does what and when.”
The Town had a deer-control policy years ago, but it was terminated, Schreider-Fox said.
Thoroughgood said he doesn’t want to open hunting to the public, only to Town staff.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson questioned the wisdom of the Town accepting liability and agreed with the idea of a hunting club.
“It has to be managed for the safety aspect, as well as for population control. It has to be managed, and everybody has to be made aware of our assets and the safety of the other hunters, as well,” Niblett said, adding that hunters couldn’t be on the property early in the day because staff is there measuring wells and the police use the shooting range there.
Police Chief Brian Calloway said the original agreement was canceled because somebody was illegally hunting in the area.
“At the end of the day, word gets out that you can,” he said.
“It’s difficult for us to mitigate who is hunting and who is not, because most of it will be done outside of normal business hours, so it is important that the police department knows about it and if they contact that person, they have to have something that authorizes them to be there and not just say, ‘My friend said I could,’” Calloway said.
Director of Finance & Technology Matt Hall told the council that he had contacted Avery Hall, the Town’s insurance company, and was told the insurance company is “not a fan of it at all, but for them to be remotely OK with it, they are more in favor of a hunting club and do not want any casual hunting,” he said.
“I’m just after thinning the deer out,” Thoroughgood said, suggesting the Town table the matter and research what hunting clubs exist in the area. Niblett suggested allowing archery hunting instead of firearms. Hall said only allowing archery could get the insurance company to look at hunting more favorably, because an Avery Hall agent expressed concern about bullets flying in the area.