Golf carts won’t be putt-putting through Millsboro since, after about a year of discussion, the Millsboro Town Council this week withdrew a request they had sent to members of the Delaware General Assembly asking them to amend the town charter to allow the council to permit the carts on public streets, if they so desired.
At their Monday, Jan. 4, meeting, the council voted 4-1 to withdraw that request, with Councilman James Kells opposed, and Councilmen Brad Cordrey and Larry Gum absent.
“This was kind of the end of the line for that issue,” Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson later told the Coastal Point.
“About a year ago, the council expressed interest formally. Police Chief [Brian] Calloway was looking for fresh, new direction,” Hudson said.
Calloway, at the Monday meeting, said there would have to be fines in place if equipment required wasn’t on golf carts and that there were several more considerations. He likened formulating those regulations to “shooting from the hip.”
Mayor Michelle Truitt said golf carts are “not feasible for Millsboro at this time.”
Councilman Tim Hodges said he didn’t want the burden of enforcement to fall on the Town.
In January 2020, the council had unanimously authorized Town Solicitor Mary Schrider-Fox to draft an ordinance regulating golf cart use on public streets, for initial review and discussion.
“I want to explain to everybody, we’re not going to have people pulling up at the Dairy Queen in golf carts,” Truitt said at the time, but Hodges consistently expressed concerns about safety.
“It just goes against my better judgment. A golf cart is not required to have doors, not required to have seatbelts. Going along at 25 miles an hour, that’s a pretty good speed,” he said.
Councilman John Thoroughgood said the carts can move at 35 or 40 mph.
“All you’ve got to do is put a chip in it,” he said of the speed limit options of the vehicles. “I’d feel better if they had lights on them.”
Calloway said their weight is considerably different from a car or truck. Other types of slow-moving vehicle can travel up to 35 mph and differ from a golf cart because carts don’t have vehicle identification numbers or safety features found in cars, he explained.
“There’s a risk in everything,” Kells said. “If we look at the history, we have a pretty good track record, safety record, with golf carts. … If I was a pedestrian, I’d rather get hit with a golf cart than a car,” he said.
Hodges asked Calloway if seatbelts and shoulder straps could be installed. Calloway said he has heard it’s possible, but a golf cart would have to have head support, like those found in cars.
Councilman Brad Cordrey, who last year chaired the committee appointed by Truitt to study the matter, said committee members had recommended the golf carts be registered by the police department, with registration being good for one year, and that decals be placed on them. They also recommended they have horns, brake lights and turn signals, although seatbelts were not among requirements.
MPD’s Millner promoted
Members of the Millsboro Town Council at the Jan. 4 meeting unanimously voted to promote Millsboro Police Department officer Dallas S. Millner to the rank of corporal.
Calloway, speaking during the monthly Police Department Report portion of the council meeting, said he was “very proud” of Millner and added that he was one of the first officers Calloway “had the pleasure of hiring.”
On Oct. 21, a promotion announcement was posted for the position of corporal. On Dec. 14, a written test was given, followed by an oral test on Dec. 28 and interview with the Personnel Committee on Dec. 29, after which Millner was chosen for promotion.
Fire hydrant flushing pending
Council members agreed to talk about the cost of flushing fire hydrants in Millsboro during budget workshops in the spring, although that expense isn’t likely to be included in the 2020-fiscal-year budget.
Assistant Town Manager Jamie Burk said he and Kenny Niblett, director of Public Works, have been working on a plan to flush the hydrants — an operation Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said is necessary.
Hodges asked if there is room in the budget’s maintenance fund to cover the cost this fiscal year. Hudson asked whether only some hydrants could be flushed this year, but Niblett recommended there be town-wide flushing. He said it’s best to do that in February and March, although weather isn’t always cooperative.
Flushing takes several weeks, he said.
Dunkin’ traffic improvements
To eliminate drivers waiting in line at Dunkin’ from backing up traffic onto Old Landing Road because of lack of space, the owner of the popular doughnut and coffee shop, on Route 113 at Old Landing Road in Millsboro, has agreed to improve the parking lot and add a second drive-through lane.
“They are currently working on the improvements. Originally, the target date was five weeks. They have started, but with the rain that we’ve had that just won’t go away, it has slowed down. If you go past, you’ll see they have started,” Calloway told the Coastal Point, explaining that the plan is to have traffic wrap around the building instead of onto the side street.
Improvements also include redirecting stormwater under pavement in the parking lot.
Algae growth on Betts Pond
At the Jan. 4 meeting, Truitt said she is continuing to work on a plan to reduce excessive algae in Betts Pond.
Hudson told the Coastal Point that the pond is not considered tidal, as Millsboro Pond is, so Betts Pond has not been dedicated to public use. For state funding to become available for algae control, a body of water has to be dedicated to public use, he explained.
The pond is privately owned, and Truitt said she is “working on talking to the property owners — and they are multiple — to see if they have interest in dedicating the pond to public use so the Town can secure funding for clean-up,” Hudson said.
“This past summer, the algae were horrendous. It would be very beautiful without the algae,” he said, adding that the pond crosses Route 113 and flows toward Plantation Lakes, bisecting the community in the north and south. The Plantation Lakes Clubhouse sits on Betts Pond, and the algae are unsightly, Hudson said.
Need for Public Works employees
Millsboro Town Council members also discussed the challenges of hiring Public Works employees — an ongoing challenge in an area where recruitment is difficult, Hudson said.
“A growing view among council staff is that having a non-plant-oriented person or a general maintenance person focused on that position might be good — maybe one assistant public works director who focuses on water and sewer, and one who focuses on parks and recreation, town decorations, signs in town, code issues, landscaping, things like that,” Hudson said.
Approval of waiver for town water customer
The Millsboro Town Council unanimously agree to waive the $80 fee charged to turn water back on for a Millsboro resident after the water was turned off while she was out of town following the sudden death of her husband.
“Money is tight,” she told the council as she made the request.
Hodges asked her who had received the certified letter informing her of the shut-off, and signed for it, and she said it had been given to her by her neighbor, but it appeared no one had signed for it. Hodges said that if there was no signature, she was not properly notified.
“If she was in the hospital with her husband for — just, for instance — a month, then she would not have been home to receive that bill and we would not have been able to turn it off,” Hodges said.
The vote was unanimous, with Cordrey and Gum absent.