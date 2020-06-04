Stars & Stripes, Millsboro’s annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks at Cupola Park, has been canceled for 2020, due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The cancelation was announced this week by the event’s sponsor, the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce, with a comment e-mailed to Coastal Point, stating, “Due to various public safety concerns, and an uncertain timeline of both the pandemic and government restrictions, it is with very heavy hearts and minds that we have decided to cancel our 2020 Stars & Stripes fireworks event.”
It has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 26, 2021.
The statement also thanked sponsors “who had stepped up this year, to make this such a wonderful event for our community.”
Sponsorship and vendor proceeds will carry over to next year’s event.
Also thanked was Aaron Jackson with Brothers Pyro, the event’s fireworks vendor.
“You've been great for hanging in there with us. And, of course, thank you to those in Millsboro that believed in what this event has been, is and will be,” the statement affirmed.
As recently as the May 4 Millsboro Town Council meeting, officials were talking about the Saturday, June 27, event still being planned, despite statewide restrictions and increasing cases of the coronavirus in Sussex County.
At the time, Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said officials would confer with the Chamber about the annual event, which attracts thousands of guests from around the region.