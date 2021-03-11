From childhood, Millsboro Police Department Cpl. Christopher Ebke was interested in being a soldier.
The oldest of three boys, with a step-brother, he remembers dressing in military fatigues and playing in the yard, pretending he was living that dream career. Years later, two of his brothers, who are twins, took career paths into law enforcement. Today, one is a police officer in Dewey Beach and the other is a dispatcher in Rehoboth Beach.
“Because I liked the idea of being a soldier — and I was infatuated — I joined the National Guard, but that’s a part-time job. I wanted to serve my country and community and do it fulltime. Law-enforcement really piqued my interest. I had friends who were seasonal police officers. ... I fell in love with law-enforcement,” he said.
Now in his fourth year as an officer, the 25-year-old Millsboro resident and son of Grant Ebke, also of Millsboro, was promoted to corporal on Monday, March 1, after the Millsboro Town Council approved the request, made by Police Chief Brian Calloway.
“Christopher Ebke graduated from the police academy in February 2017, and he has been with us since. He was a member of the fire company. Cpl. Ebke is a fine example of dedicated service,” the chief said.
The opening for a corporal in the Millsboro Police Department was announced on Dec. 29, 2020. Ebke applied, and passed the written test on Feb. 15 and the oral test on Feb. 16. On Feb. 24, the personnel committee interviewed him and recommended the promotion.
“I’ve always been in leadership positions, being the oldest of my brothers or being in the National Guard. I have always seen myself as kind of leading from the front, so I wanted to have the same level of ability in the police department. I really have my sights set on becoming the chief of police someday, so this is certainly a steppingstone,” Ebke said.
Although mistreatment of some members of the public by police officers has been reported in cases across the country, Ebke said such incidents are rare.
“I’ve never met another officer that wants to be a cop just to hurt people. I have never heard of errors like that occurring. … There is a lot of lack of respect for law-enforcement, but people should understand we are human, too. I was a firefighter. I’ve been in burning houses trying to save people. I have a family, just like they do,” he said.
A native of Pennsylvania who moved to Delaware when he was 8, Ebke and his wife, Kimberlie, are expecting a baby son, who will be named Zackary Dean Ebke, later this month. Ebke also has two step-daughters, 9-year-old Rilee and 7-year-old Zoey, who pinned his badge on the shirt of his uniform at the Millsboro Town Council meeting.
Ebke is no longer a member of the fire department because he found it difficult to juggle the time he devoted to it with family responsibilities, his full-time job and National Guard duties.
“It was a lot with all three, and there was not much time for myself. I had to drop being a firefighter. But I am happier being a family man,” he said.