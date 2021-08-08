As the Monday, Aug. 2, Millsboro Town Council meeting began, Mayor Michelle Truitt looked at the audience assembled in the Council Chamber, paused for a moment, smiled and said it felt “kind of weird, but good” to be back there after months of meeting in the larger reception hall.
Council met there for months, to allow room for spacing due to coronavirus restrictions. They returned to the Council Chamber for the first time on Monday.
New Fire Department Sub-Station coming to Millsboro
The Millsboro Fire Department is planning to build a sub-station on the west side of Route 113, at Route 24 and Lewis Road, because heavy traffic is making it difficult to quickly respond to emergencies when leaving from the Fire Department on State Street.
Councilman Ron O’Neal, a member of the Fire Department, told Council members there are “some great ladies and gentlemen who respond to calls but we are having trouble getting out from the fire house in the middle of town.”
The State Fire Prevention Commission has set a limit of eight minutes to respond.
“We are still getting out but we are getting closer to the eight-minute mark,” O’Neal said, adding fire department officials will request a zoning change from the Planning & Zoning Commission.
“I don’t think that will be a hurdle. This will give our guys a little bit better response time and it will help us out,” he said, adding the Fire Prevention Commission has been supportive of the new sub-substation.
O’Neal said it will be a temporary substation, with plans to move to a better location in three to five years. “But right now, this property outside of town limits will serve us well,” O’Neal said.
Public invited to Art League grant reopening Friday
The Greater Millsboro Art League is inviting the public to a grand re-opening from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, and promising to introduce guests to artists, art supporters and instructors.
Lists of classes will be available.
At the Council meeting, Art League Director Deb Doucette invited Council members to the event and said members of the Board of Directors are doing as well as the Art League, which had not been functioning during coronavirus restrictions that caused some businesses to close, but is “really taking off now.”
She said summer camp was successful and upcoming classes include fabric art and calming therapeutic art. Also scheduled are Family Fun Night, Member-Only Create Night, Fused Glass Jewelry, Mixed Media, Gardening with Native Plants, Mosaics, Oil Painting, Quilting, Fabric Arts, Pastels and Acrylics.
See the calendar at www.millsboroartleague.org.
Founders of Little League to be honored
Mayor Michelle Truitt asked members of the Millsboro Little League, during their report to the Council, about identifying those who founded the Little League and honoring them. One of the Little League directors suggested selling engraved memorial bricks to honor them and locals’ loved ones. Truitt said she would meet with them and discuss various ideas.
They also talked about updating lighting to LED lights and rewiring at the field, at an estimated cost of $140,000.
Police recruits to graduate next month
Police Chief Brian Calloway, during his monthly report, told the Council police officer recruits will graduate from the Police Academy on Sept. 16, and be introduced to the Council and public at the Monday, Oct. 4 meeting.
Calloway announced Officer Kyle Wharton resigned and accepted a position with the State of Delaware Division of Fish & Wildlife.
At Calloway’s request, the Council approved Calloway using $1,500 in grant money to buy a new taser and $30,000 in other grant money to purchase additional tasers, a new printer, new office chairs, vehicle markings for a police car, batteries for portable radios, two portable handheld radios for new police officers that will be hired, a battery charger and two pistols.
Concerts in the Park to continue through August
Additional bands have been signed to perform at Cupola Park through August, Assistant Town Manager Jamie Burk told the Council.
Last month, Mayor Michelle Truitt said the town was interested in hearing from bands and musicians wanting to play at Concerts in the Park, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday nights through the summer and asked band members to call Burk. She said concerts could continue into September but Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said the days get shorter in September and the park closes at dusk, so concerts should only continue through August.
Offering shaded areas at the dog park
Assistant Town Manager Jamie Burk, following discussion at the July Town Council meeting about providing shade at the Millsboro Dog Park, said a 20-by-20-foot roof-like structure, made of tent material and with ultraviolet light protection, would cost $6,400, not including the cost of a concrete pad under it. Burk said four to six of them would be needed, although the town could start with two and space them out. He said they would probably be taken down during the winter.
Director of Public Works Kenneth Niblett said they shouldn’t require much maintenance but he wanted to research assembly. He recommended not laying a concrete pad, but putting the structures over grass, for better drainage.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said the cost is not in the budget, so it would require a special budget amendment. He asked to stop adding amenities to the Dog Park after shade is provided, because the town has provided benches and a fountain and now will make shaded areas.
“I request this could be the end of the line because you could get Taj Mahal. Overkill. That is my request. As a dog owner … I’m not trying to be a naysayer on these things but Kenny and Jamie and I, we see people abuse things,” Hudson said.
Agreeing, Niblett said there is “always a segment of society” that will deface town property.
Matt Hall, Director of Finance and Technology, asked Council to consider the shading structures for next year’s budget because it is not an urgent need. Councilman Tim Hodges recommended asking Niblett to complete research and get them installed by spring 2022.
Storage Unit businesses to get town water
Council approved a request from Casey Kenton, an owner of Delaware Self Storage, to receive town water by mid-fall to satisfy fire marshal requirements, so the business can expand.
Kenton said all existing storage units are full, so his company would like to expand on the approximately three quarters of land. Fire marshal code requires fire suppression, so he needs town water, he said.
Public Works Director Kenneth Niblett said his company would have to pay out-of-town rates plus impact fees but not an annexation fee. Kenton agreed and said he doesn’t need town water for restrooms or any other need because there is a well on the property.
Preliminary site plan approval for new laundromat
John Derrickson II, owner of Sunshine Laundry Wash & Fold, was granted preliminary site plan approval to build a new laundromat in Millsboro. He distributed photographs to the Council of laundromat he owns in Selbyville and said he is planning a similar building, in exterior shades of brown, in town.
Replying to a question from Town Manager Sheldon Hudson, Police Chief Brian Calloway said there are no ongoing problems at the town’s two existing laundromats.
Derrickson said his laundromats are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and have a security camera system. “We run a pretty tight ship,” he said.
He said at the West Ocean City facility, even families that own washers and dryers take their oversized comforters there to be washed and dried because Sunshine Laundry has extra-large washing machines.
“When you come, it’s very comfortable. When you come, you’re in and out,” he said, adding he provides an area for children and each facility is large enough for customers to spread out so they don’t feel crowded.
