About 15 Millsboro residents attended a special Town Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 18, to hear a repeat presentation explaining why the town wants their permission to borrow up to $38 million.
The video presentation was also shown at the Oct. 4 Council meeting.
The money would be used to build a new police station, construct a sewer plant and pay for the replacement of aging sewer and water mains, some that are more than 60 years old. The referendum vote is scheduled for 1 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Town Hall
At this week’s special meeting, a few residents had questions, including a man who asked for the difference between borrowing and borrowing authority.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said it was explained the referendum seeks approval of borrowing authority, meaning if the referendum is approved town staff will be required to go before the Council for permission to borrow each time a certain amount of money is needed. Hudson said he felt good about the meeting and called it the first step in a multi-step process.
Referendum approval could also mean Council will spend more than the $5 million previously decided on for the police station. Police Chief Brian Calloway said an additional $1.5 million would allow the Town to build a station designed for police — since the current building on Main Street was originally a post office retrofitted to accommodate police — and one that contains all necessary elements, including a sallyport.
Last month, Calloway said Town officials were still trying to keep the price at $5 million for an 8,000-square-foot building “but I have seen this number move so far in both directions because of construction costs.”
The building — which Calloway hopes is named for an historical Millsboro figure he wouldn’t yet reveal — will be made of brown brick with standard blues and grays inside, have a single roof line and not be extravagant or excessive. Planned are a conference room, places to conduct soft interviews if somebody reports being victimized or goes into the station to report a crime and adequate space for exercise equipment.
If the referendum is approved, residents could see a slight increase in water and sewer rates, but less than $1 per quarter and probably not applied for the next several years.
“It doesn’t mean there would be an increase right away. We don’t even have any loan applications in yet. We don’t even have the capacity to do all of these upgrades at one time, so they would be done over time. Theoretically, there could be a property tax rate increase because some of the money will be borrowed for the Police Station, but it will depend on how the loan is structured. It might not impact taxes at all,” Hall said.
“Historically, the Town Council has used taxpayer funds conservatively to pay for needed projects over the years to meet the needs of our residents,” Mayor Michelle Truitt told Coastal Point.
“If we can do those three projects cheaper, we will certainly not borrow any more than is vitally necessary. Keeping that in mind, that we, Council members, are taxpayers too, we do not like to raise rates or taxes unless there is no alternative. We have explored reducing the budget, prioritizing projects in our Strategic Plan, writing grants, even talking to legislators at the state and federal levels about possible funding sources — to no avail.
“Therefore, we are turning to our residents and property owners with an Infrastructure & Capital Improvements Referendum,” Truitt said, adding she wanted to stress state legislators have been helpful to Millsboro in several ways, including by granting money to install lights on dimly lit streets through town.