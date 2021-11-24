By a vote of 143 to 77 — and with a larger voter turnout then usual — Millsboro residents this week approved a referendum allowing the Town to borrow up to $38 million to build a new police department and complete upgrades.
Success of the Saturday, Nov. 20, measure, Mayor Michelle Truitt said, made her feel “appreciative of all the residents taking time out of their busy schedules to vote.”
“Your understanding and support of town council’s initiative to correct old existing infrastructure and upgrade the sewer plant speaks volumes. We need to fix this problem once and for all, utilizing all the grants and loan forgiveness we can access. Thank you,” she told residents, in a message sent to the Coastal Point the evening of the referendum.
Truitt, members of the Millsboro Town Council, Town Manager Sheldon Hudson, Police Chief Brian Calloway, Director of Public Works Kenny Niblett and others explained the need to borrow the money in a video shown at the Monday, Oct. 4, town council meeting, then again at a special meeting on Oct. 18.
Passing the referendum could mean the council will spend more than the $5 million previously approved to build a new police station.
Calloway has said an additional $1.5 million would allow the Town to build a structure designed specifically for police — since the current building on Main Street was originally a post office retrofitted to accommodate police — and one that contains all necessary elements, including a community room with seating for 48, sallyport and fitness area.
This week, Calloway called passing of the referendum “good news for us” and said town officials are excited about “getting everything completed and ready to bid.”
The Town had $5 million already allocated for the new police station and received $550,000 from the state bond bill, but having extra money will mean — if approved by the council — there is funding for the three additional areas.
The community room would be open for public use, but only for civic events, such as homeowners’ association or Crime Watch meetings, Calloway said.
“If the council decides to add on these different portions, now that the referendum has been approved, they can take loans to be able to do that. There is still no guarantee, but I hope we will get these extras,” he said.
Although progress on the police station project has been slow, Calloway said the project is moving forward and that plans are 75 percent complete. Town officials are waiting for results of boring samples to determine drainage and what type of foundation to use.
He said he hopes to see bids completed by the spring of 2022 for the building he would like to see named for an historical Millsboro figure, although he wouldn’t yet reveal who that is.
Equally pleased with the referendum result was Town Manager Sheldon Hudson, who said this week that the police department is the first priority, likely followed by a new sewer plant, then water and sewer replacement “on a rolling basis over the next few years.”
Before the referendum vote, in an effort to persuade voters to case votes in favor, Truitt previously told the Coastal Point, “Historically, the town council has used taxpayer funds conservatively to pay for needed projects over the years to meet the needs of our residents.
“The additional of a dog park, new sidewalks with new water mains underneath, installation of a million-gallon water tower, current installation of a second water plant and new pump stations, as well as work on a stormwater management program for our areas prone to flooding, have been the focus for the council in the last few years.
“Using our Strategic Plan, we have identified three larger projects that we simply cannot tackle with the current budget,” Truitt said.
She listed them as: (1) replacing special water and sewer mains remaining from the original 1964 installation, (2)enhancing the current sewer plant to promote more “green” initiatives, such as using more reclaimed water for irrigation and biosolids as compost fertilizer that the public can purchase for home use, and (3) building a new, modern police station that will accommodate the needs of officers, as well as residents.
She said the council viewed all three projects as critical, and that if work could done less expensively, it would be.
“We council members are taxpayers, too. We do not like to raise rates or taxes unless there is no alternative. We have explored reducing the budget, prioritizing projects in our Strategic Plan, writing grants, event talking to legislators at the state and federal levels about possible funding sources — to no avail.
“Therefore, we are turning to our residents and property owners with an Infrastructure & Capital Improvements Referendum,” Truitt said then, adding that she wanted to emphasize that state legislators have been helpful to Millsboro in several ways, including by granting money to install lights on dimly lit streets through town.