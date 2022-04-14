It’s business as usual in the Town of Millsboro, with no upsets or major changes ahead, Acting Town Manager Jamie Burk said, just days after former town manager Sheldon Hudson unexpectedly stepped down.
“It’s all still very fresh. Everyone has been brought up to speed, and everything is good to go. There is nothing to worry about,” Burk told the Coastal Point.
Burk, who was previously assistant town manager, and who has 26 years of management experience, was quickly moved into the role of acting town manager.
“We’re proud of our accomplishments. I have a great relationship with the staff. You will see me in the wastewater facility and in the water plant. I am constantly at the new water plant we have under construction. I even help with police department training when they need a dummy. I’m involved with the staff at every level.
“Everyone has a role to play, and no one is more important than anyone else, as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “We are moving forward as a very tight team, and we are proud of our accomplishments. We have a lot of work to do. There’s a lot of stuff coming.”
Burk said a new program to honor employees will begin this month or in May, with Employee of the Month awards presented to one Public Works and one Town administration employee. The TV antique show “American Pickers” is interested in coming to Sussex County, including to Millsboro, he said, and budget hearings for the 2023-fiscal-year budget are under way.
“We’re doing really well. There are not a lot of towns building a wastewater plant, a water tower and a police station at the same time, like we are. I cannot tell you of even one,” he said.
Police Chief Brian Calloway and council members said they couldn’t comment on Hudson’s departure because it’s-a personnel matter, but agreed with Burk that Town business and projects will progress, as planned.
“We have a lot of good things in the pipeline, a lot of good things coming,” Councilman Ron O’Neal told the Coastal Point this week. He is also president of the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
“Because of the growth of the town, we are trying to keep up with the infrastructure and with everything going on. At the fire department, everything is going well. We are still working on Station 2. We have trucks running out of there, but there are a few little things we have to do to tidy up the place and complete the process. We’re in good shape,” he said.
Station 2 is on the west side of Route 113, at Route 24 and Lewis Road. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening will be planned, O’Neal said.
Councilwoman Faye Lingo, who was town manager of Millsboro for many years, said the Town has “a good staff, and everything will be moving right along.”
“There’s a lot going on. We have a lot of projects on the books,” she said.
Hudson, 44, replied to the Coastal Point by text message after his unannounced departure, writing, “It has been an absolute honor and pleasure to serve the businesses and residents of Millsboro as Town Manager over the past six years.
“The much-needed commercial development the Town has seen would not have been possible without significant investments on the part of the various retailers and restaurants that now call Millsboro home — Texas Roadhouse, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Tractor Supply, Grotto’s Sports Bar, Ashley Furniture, Lewes Dairy and many others.
“Looking forward, there is talk of both a freestanding emergency department and an ambulatory campus coming to the Town. For these and other reasons, those who embraced reform and the economic growth that came with it have much to be proud of, for sure,” he wrote, adding, “I’m not sure where I’ll end up landing.”