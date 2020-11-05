The Millsboro Town Council, at their Monday, Nov. 2, meeting, announced that the annual Christmas parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, followed by the tree-lighting at Town Hall and Christmas caroling.
Local radio announcer Dan Gaffney will be master-of-ceremonies.
At the parade, guests will be reminded to stay safe distances from others and to wear face masks when that isn’t possible. Assistant Town Manager Jamie Burk said the Town had submitted a plan to the State of Delaware and Division of Public Health, and it was approved, providing signage is in place and hand sanitizer available.
“We ask attendees and participants to keep state guidelines in mind. We’re excited, and we appreciate the State working with us,” Hudson said.
Microphones used at the event won’t be shared, and there will be no performances by marching bands.
“We’ve had a lot of interest. I think everybody knows what the requirements are. People get it. When they go to Walmart, they are required to wear a mask and they know what to do,” Burk said.
“Santa will be on the float, as usual,” Hudson said.
“We will not have a Santa House this year, or children sitting on Santa’s lap. We will possibly have live music from a couple local, private schools that still have programs operating. We’ll have a relatively similar experience this year as we did last year, which is an awesome thing. Anecdotally, the level of interest is even higher, by far, than it has been in the past few years. With a lot of towns canceling Christmas events, we’ve had a ton of interest,” Hudson told the Coastal Point.
About 60 applications have been received for entries, including floats, Burk said, adding that the parade will begin on Mitchell Street.
“The town is excited to be one of the apparently few towns that are doing a Christmas parade and tree-lighting this year, and we hope people not only from the Millsboro area, but also from the central Delmarva area, will come to our parade this year and enjoy a sense of normalcy and the Christmas season with family and friends,” Hudson said.
All events will be outdoors, with no bonfire, because it could encourage huddling.
Millsboro fire department members to place flags at cemetery
Members of the Millsboro fire department will put flags on veterans’ graves on Saturday, Nov. 7. They will leave the fire department at 9 a.m. and visit the Millsboro Cemetery and Old Field Cemetery.
At the council meeting, Councilman Ron O’Neal said members of the Boy Scouts usually position the flags but were not able to this year.
Officer nominated for award after saving life
Cpl. Matthew Dufour was nominated for, and later received, a life-saving award after he responded to a call for help on Saturday, Oct. 17.
He arrived at a residence after receiving a call about a 28-year-old woman who was unconscious and not breathing. Dufour used his breathing mask to provide life-saving treatment until emergency medical professionals arrived, Police Chief Brian Calloway told the town council.
Halloween drive-through successful
Calloway pronounced the town’s first drive-through Halloween event a success, and thanked Mayor Michelle Truitt and her family for preparing more than 700 bags of candy to give to children who attended. Plantation Lakes also had a drive-through that was successful, Calloway said.
Whiskers for Wishes
The annual Whiskers for Wishes campaign has begun, Calloway told town council members.
Each year, police officers and town employees are permitted to grow beards, a practice normally not allowed among police officers. It’s for a good cause — to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for less fortunate children. Those who participate pay $20 per month.
Small Business Saturday proclaimed
The town council authorized the mayor to proclaim Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.
Always designated for the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the day is dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities nationwide.
Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010.
Railroad crossing work completed
Work to replace the railroad crossing at Main and Washington streets, and complete other upgrades during an 11-day project, “went very well,” Hudson said.
“I heard a lot of good things. Kudos to Century Engineering. Everyone I talked to is very pleased. The town couldn’t be happier. Traffic challenges were not as severe as some had feared, so that was good,” he said.
At the August meeting of the Millsboro Town Council, Bill Conway from Century Engineering had explained the project to council members, saying renovations would also involve replacing warning signals, removing sidewalks in the median and properly installing crossings, with the entire crossing being replaced “so water won’t sit there anymore and it will be fixed correctly.”
The project, with support from the Delaware Department of Transportation’s Railroad Section, began Oct. 1. In August, the Millsboro Town Council approved around-the-clock work, so repairs could be finished sooner.
The project was coordinated with DelDOT’s future pavement and rehabilitation project. Although not a town project, the work will benefit Millsboro, Hudson had previously told Coastal Point.