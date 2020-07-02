The Millsboro Police Department has initiated a bike patrol, for increased visibility and more personal interaction with town residents.
“When you’re on a bike, you would not believe how many people see you,” Police Chief Brian Calloway said.
“They notice it. When you’re in a police car people don’t take notice, but as soon as you get out on a bicycle they say, ‘I didn’t know Millsboro had that.’
“Rolling up windows is not uncommon, but it doesn’t promote community networking. Being on a bicycle, you are more approachable,” he said.
About 90 percent of the officers on the force, including Calloway, are certified to be bicycle officers, but no one is strictly assigned to the beat.
“We try to do one bike patrol every week. We allow guys and girls to get on the bike if there is appropriate staffing. If there are three police officers and one wishes to ride, he or she can do so,” he said.
The bike patrol fleet is composed of four new Trek mountain bikes and two from the mid-1990s that Calloway pronounced “in phenomenal shape.”
“We use them for community events, like the Fourth of July. They allow us to get through traffic and we can be seen easily,” the chief said.
“This is not a program where you are assigned to ride the bicycle all the time. We do it for special events and also supplemental patrols that are really grant-related patrols. We have grant funding for special patrols,” the chief said.
Officers interested in pedaling on their beats must first complete a safety class and must wear a blue shirt, shorts, helmet and other safety gear. If they encounter those who break the law and will be arrested, they radio for backup and a police cruiser.
The bike patrol program didn’t cost the police department anything extra, because the bikes were purchased with grant money.
Millsboro police previously had a motorcycle program, but only a handful of officers enjoyed it, Calloway said.
“I liked it, but the others lost interest. It’s very uncomfortable to be on a motorcycle all day,” he added. “At the end of the day, you are just exhausted.”