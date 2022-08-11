Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway, at the Monday, Aug. 1, Millsboro Town Council meeting, asked the council to consider adding the position of senior corporal to the police force — a move he said was agreed on during collective-bargaining discussions.
The position ranks between corporal and sergeant, and allows for the retention of senior officers and for what Calloway called “span of control, when a sergeant is not available.”
Calloway told the Coastal Point that if the council approves the new rank, he would like to see the position filled in October. He said he has applicants in mind, from among current officers, but wouldn’t yet release names, saying it is a personnel matter.
“The eligibility requirements are: you have to have six years of service, including two years as corporal, and you have to be a certified field training officer. Not everyone is a field training officer, but for a senior corporal, it’s very important to be a field training officer,” the chief told the council.
To achieve the rank of senior corporal, a written test is required, as well as an oral board examination and interviews with the police chief and personnel committee.
The only rank that doesn’t carry those requirements is patrolman first class (PFC), the chief said.
Calloway asked council members to consider adding the rank and said he is hoping for full approval at the Sept. 5 council meeting.
“This was agreed upon with collective bargaining, so there would be a policy change,” the chief said.
Councilman Larry Gum told Calloway that, in his travels around town, he notices officers “all around everywhere, in different locations, and I’m impressed in places I see them.”
“They are doing a great job,” Gum said.
“I appreciate that, sir. Thank you,” Calloway replied.