The new, $9.3 million Millsboro Police Department on West Railroad Avenue should be ready to occupy in December and will possibly be named for a prominent Millsboro resident, although Police Chief Brian Calloway said he wasn’t yet ready to reveal who he has in mind.
“It will take some research, some discussion with the town council, if they decide that is the way they want to go. Certainly, we want to make sure that those families would be interested in allowing us to do that. We don’t want to offend anyone who might have served the Town of Millsboro,” Calloway told the Coastal Point this week.
Construction on the 13,000-square-foot structure is “right on schedule,” Calloway said.
“It’s like a dream come true. I can remember when we were starting to build it. Years ago, the building we are in now, really — compared to other agencies our size — we were in a very nice facility, and it certainly met out needs. Seeing us now, we have outgrown it, so it’s exciting to have a new building.
“But I know it is going to be different. I don’t want us to lose that connection we have with the community. With a larger building, that can be difficult. We’re looking forward to having many events in our community room and seeing our officers grow,” said Calloway, who entered the police academy in 1998, joined the Millsboro Police Department in 1999 and will celebrate 25 years there next year.
“As of right now, we are under a roof. We haven’t gotten the final roof yet, but we have sheeting. The metal roof has to be installed. There have been some challenges, but that is to be expected. Certainly, we have been able to work through them. Council been very supportive of any change orders, and the weather has been very cooperative,” he said.
Change orders haven’t caused a major change in the cost, and the project remains on budget, Calloway said.
Walls are up inside the processing room, but offices aren’t yet enclosed by walls that will be constructed on site. Masonry work is being done in the processing room, and concrete was poured in the community area, creating an outdoor walkway.
“They finished that last week, but most of the interior work is still left to do, and they have to put a final roof on,” he said.
The police force will be happy to have more space than the current police station, at 307 Main Street, which has one meeting room that doubles as a lunchroom and a location where officers talk to victims and have departmental gatherings. The new building will have a conference room designated for that purpose, as well as places to conduct soft interviews if someone reports being victimized or goes into the station to report a crime.
There will be space for exercise equipment, since every year officers and the chief are required to pass physical fitness tests and health assessments. Currently, exercise equipment is in a meeting room at Millsboro Town Hall, while a small closet at the current police department is where Calloway stores items including computers and ammunition.
After much discussion during the past couple years, and a variety of possible designs for the police department, the final design includes a sallyport, offices and cubicles, workstations for officers, exercise and community rooms, separate areas for male and female suspects who have been arrested and an area for juvenile offenders.
The outside will be done in hues of brown, with brick and stone, and the interior will be drywall and shades of gray and blue that Calloway called “very functional.”
During planning, there was talk about a basketball court, but it won’t be built at this time. It could be added later.
Calloway said he is pleased with the contractor, Delmarva Veteran Builders, based in Salisbury, Md., and praised the project superintendent for “doing a great job keeping this job going forward.”
The Town will likely keep the existing police department building, possibly renting it for office space or using it to archive Town documents.