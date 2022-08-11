Millsboro Police Officer John Wharton was promoted to corporal by unanimous vote of the Millsboro Town Council during their Monday, Aug. 1, meeting.
Wharton, who did not attend the meeting due to illness, successfully passed the written test and oral board examination conducted with a captain from the Milton Police Department, lieutenant from Bridgeville Police Department and sergeant from the Seaford Police Department, “and he did exceptionally well,” Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway said as he asked for the council’s approval.
Wharton previously interviewed with the Personnel Committee and also did well with that, Calloway said.
Wharton has been a Millsboro police officer for four years, lives in the town and has served in the National Guard.
“John Wharton has stated in his promotion process he wants to be at the Millsboro Police Department for 30 years, and I truly see him doing that. He is highly respected and certainly well-respected among his peers here,” Calloway told the Coastal Point.
At the August 2020 council meeting, Wharton was honored for receiving a Lifesaving Award after being nominated by a fellow officer.
Wharton saved a citizen’s life by administering Narcan (naloxone) after he responded to a call for an overdose in Millsboro on July 15, 2020. When he arrived, the person was unconscious and not breathing but recovered due to the naloxone. At the council meeting at that time, Wharton’s girlfriend attached a police-issued pin, to honor him, to his uniform.
“John is doing a great job for us,” Calloway said at the time, adding the Officer Matthew Dufour nominated Wharton.
Also that evening, the town council approved the promotion of Wharton to patrolman first class (PFC), at Calloway’s recommendation. Calloway explained that an officer is eligible for that promotion after serving two years and completing training.
Police department receives grant money
The town council this week also unanimously approved use of grant money the Millsboro Police Department received, at the request of Calloway.
Calloway explained that Sussex County block-grant allocations — typically $30,000 each year — are used for technology upgrades. He said he plans to use the money for taser cartridges and warranties, and for body cameras, car cameras, a new shredder, flashlights and flashlight holders, traffic vests, bike patrol uniforms and equipment, uniform boots allowed to be worn only at night and to contract with CardioKinetics Inc., for wellness exams for officers.
Calloway said CardioKinetics was mentioned during collective-bargaining discussions and that the company, based in Newark, will come to Millsboro to administer stress tests and exams to determine officers’ heart health and cholesterol levels, “and see if you are subject to any diseases you might not even know about.”
Follow-up is included, so officers will receive information about how they can improve their health or what concerns should be immediately addressed.
Councilman Ron O’Neal said the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters’ Association works with CardioKinetics, and “It’s a good program.”
Calloway said he has taken the stress test twice.
The council also approved use of $40,189 in Combat for Violent Crime grant money, which Calloway will used for in-car cameras and body cameras.
The State is going to give every officer in Delaware a body camera, but Calloway said it will take time for them to arrive in Millsboro. In-car cameras will not be compatible with the current car cameras, so the money will be used for a new in-car camera system.
Grant money will also be used to buy pistol sights and new holsters, and to cover overtime hours worked for drug prevention and violent crimes, but not for random overtime.
The council also approved $15,000 in Byrne-Jag funds, which will be used to buy one portable radio, one mobile radio, a Dell laptop and radar for a police car.
Fire department remains busy
“We are doing very well,” Councilman Larry Gum, a longtime member of the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department, told the council while presenting a monthly report.
“We are running as efficiently as ever, and we are doing great with volunteers. We had over 300 runs last month with our ambulances,” he said.
Councilman Ron O’Neal, president of the fire department, said there were more than 3,000 ambulance calls last year and there will be more than 4,000 this year.
Replying to Mayor Faye Lingo, O’Neal said membership has grown.
“If anybody lives within ear shot of the fire siren, you know we’re very active,” Gum added.
Art league enjoying success
Jon Bandish, co-president of the Millsboro Art League, during his monthly report to the council, said there are now more than 45 members, including two new members who called him early this week and asked what they could do to keep the building, on Main Street, open to the public more hours each week.
Quilts are currently on display, and more shows for members are being planned.
Bandish said the idea is to grow and improve, and that there is a current campaign to raise money.
Art league volunteers have met with the Ocean City Art League “to see what has worked for them and what will possibly work for us,” Bandish said.
“We are growing. We are still in the process of conducting an internal audit with an outside entity. We found some irregularities that we are not exactly happy with seeing. We are trying to get to the bottom of that and be much more responsible,” he said.
Bandish said a recent article about the art league published in Coastal Point is “a good testament, saying we are having success.”
Gum said he had been skeptical the art league would achieve success after nearly closing a few months ago, but now he is impressed.
“You’re doing an excellent job. It’s nice to read articles about how well you are doing,” he said.
“We are proud to have you in Millsboro, and we wish you luck,” Lingo added.
Town clerk is employee of the month
Joanne Dorey, the Town of Millsboro’s town clerk, was named Employee of the Month during the Monday, Aug. 2, meeting.
“She is an absolute rock in our town hall,” Town Manager Jamie Burk said as Dorey smiled and lowered her head.
“Joanne Dorey goes above and beyond compared to other town clerks. She does a whole heck of a lot every day, and she really cares about the town. I can’t say enough about how much I appreciate her on our team,” Burk said.
Dorey said she doesn’t currently live in Millsboro but used to be a resident.
“I have always had a soft spot in my heart for Millsboro, and I will always give 150 percent,” she said as the audience applauded.
Stars & Stripes approved for 2023
The council this week also approved a request to have the 2023 Stars & Stripes Fourth of July celebration at Cupola Park.
The event will be from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. In case of rain, it will be the next day.
Annexation approved for Somerton Chase
The council discussed findings of a committee formed to discuss pros and cons of annexing more land in the Somerton Chase subdivision on Radish Road.
Lingo explained that the developer had come back to the Town and asked for an additional annexation. A committee composed of council members studied the matter and gave it a favorable recommendation.
Councilman Ron O’Neal, one of the committee members, said the committee didn’t find any reason not to approve the annexation. There will be additional traffic, “but that is all over town anyway, not just in that spot,” he said.
Councilman Brad Cordrey, who was also on the committee, agreed and said the additional annexation was a completion of what should have been done originally.
Gum said the project was approved years ago and the section in question is a smaller piece.
Burk said a public hearing on the matter will be held during the September council meeting.
License agreement with Mediacom OK’d
Council approved a new license agreement with Mediacom, to continue keeping a storage shed on Town Hall property.
Town Solicitor Mary Schrider-Fox said Mediacom officials asked about having a lease “but the Town said a license agreement is the way to go.”
She said it’s the same agreement the Town has had with Mediacom for the past 15 years, “but it cleans up the language here and there.”
Mediacom pays the Town $500 each year to keep the shed there.
“And it doesn’t really give us any better service than anybody else,” Burk joked.