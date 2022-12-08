The Millsboro Police Department has received its fifth National Law Enforcement Accreditation Award from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), an achievement Police Chief Brian Calloway was congratulated for at the Monday, Dec. 5, town council meeting.
Last month, he and Town Manager Jamie Burk attended a CALEA conference in St. Louis that went well, the chief told council members.
“There were some questions that we were well-prepared for. It was a good trip. I truly enjoyed it, and I felt that we represented the police department and town very well,” he said.
Burk said Calloway set a fine example for the Town.
“Thank you for the kind words,” Calloway replied.
Later, he told the Coastal Point that the police department was first accredited in 2008. At the time, agencies were reevaluated every three years, then it was changed to every four years. The Millsboro Police Department was one of the first in the state to be accredited. Only the Millsboro and Bethany Beach police departments have full national accreditation, Calloway said.
“Accreditation allows your police department to maintain transparency. If there is something going on within your department, you have a separate group of eyes that are looking at that and can tell if you are on the right track and if you are running your agency with proven standards. During the on-site visit, there is a review of all policies and procedures, then at the end, CALEA commissioners ask you questions based upon information they found on-site,” he said.
“Every year, our standards are looked at. They come in and check our files annually. On your fourth check, they will come in and do an on-site. It’s like being audited. This most recent on-site for us was remote. What they did was we had to pick topics that are relevant to our police department,” including how officers are battling addiction and balancing growth, and the police department provided speakers, including those who attended the Youth Police Academy.
At the conference, there is training for three or four days, and officers present seminars and discuss how they handled crises. Toward the end of the conference, agencies that are up for reaccreditation have a hearing during which police chiefs are questioned, based on information gathered during on-site visits. Questions are asked, including about agencies’ analysis reports.
“When we have high levels of use-of-force incidents, they ask us how we are addressing those matters. My response was, we determined use-of-force incidents were higher when we had fewer police officers. We found, often, that a suspect would be more apt to resist if only one officer is showing up, so we were able to correlate staff and we knew that may be a reason we needed to increase our staffing,” Calloway explained.
“If we didn’t have a good on-site, the commission could elect not to re-up your accreditation and you can no longer consider yourself CALEA-accredited. Once you are accredited, you can use the CALEA seal on your letterhead and on police cars. But if that is taken away, you would have to remove those. There are very few agencies in Delaware — just 12 agencies — that are nationally accredited,” Calloway said.