The Millsboro Police Department has added an electric bicycle to its fleet, thanks to Sussex County Councilman John Rieley, who allocated $3,800 from his councilmanic funds to purchase it.
The bike was presented during the November meeting of the Millsboro Town Council, on Nov. 7, and Rieley and Police Chief Brian Calloway posed for a photograph with it in town hall.
“I try to respond when towns have requests like this, especially for public safety. Councilmanic grants aren’t intended to go directly to towns, but that’s where I like to see my money directed,” Rieley told the Coastal Point.
Each council member has a budget from which they can allocate money when requests are made, such as for community Thanksgiving dinners for low-income neighborhoods or for school groups interested in taking educational trips. Rieley said Calloway needed an electric bike and Rieley also heard about the need from Town Manager Jamie Burk.
“Sometimes we have conversations, and I see Jamie around at different functions. We talk about things going on in town, things they are trying to do, and if there is something I can help with, I say, ‘Submit a request.’ This bike does 30 mph, so I told them, ‘Be care when you ride it.’ They’ll use it when they are having parades, Fourth of July celebrations. It’s a lot more maneuverable when you’ve got crowds. The chief might want another one,” Rieley said.
“We probably should investigate getting a second one,” Millsboro Town Councilwoman Kimberley Kahn said, agreeing.
“When they go out on bike patrol, two officers ride together, but with only one, now only one guy will be on the electric bike. It’s very neat-looking. It has heavy tires, like a little tank tire, that can go over grass and sand and everything, like all-terrain tires,” she said.
Calloway said the bike, known an as “e-bike,” features electric pedal assistance. E-bikes have small motors that give riders a boost.
“If you pedal a regular bike, the force you pedal with is from the rider. With an e-bike, you get levels one through five. At level five, the electricity from a battery is moving the bike, but at level two it helps out. It lets the officer go for longer rides,” Calloway said.
The bike hasn’t been assigned to one officer but is for all officers trained for bike patrol.
“It’s another avenue for us to be seen in our community. Many community members see us. The bike patrol allows us to be more approachable,” the chief said.
In June 2020, the Millsboro Police Department initiated a bike patrol, for increased visibility and more personal interaction with town residents.
“When you’re on a bike, you would not believe how many people see you. They notice it. When you’re in a police car, people don’t take notice, but as soon as you get out on a bicycle, they say, ‘I didn’t know Millsboro had that.’ Rolling up windows on police cars is not uncommon, but it doesn’t promote community networking. Being on a bicycle, you are more approachable,” Calloway told the Coastal Point at the time.
“They allow us to get through traffic, and we can be seen easily. This is not a program where you are assigned to ride the bicycle all the time. We do it for special events and also supplemental patrols that are really grant-related patrols. We have grant funding for special patrols,” the chief said.
Officers interested in pedaling on their beats must first complete safety classes and wear blue shirts, shorts, helmets and other safety gear. If they encounter those who break the law and will be arrested, they radio for backup and a police cruiser.