About 500 bicycle helmets will be given away to children at the Millsboro Police Department’s third annual Bike Rodeo on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at Lowe’s, ina the Peninsula Crossing shopping center on Route 113, the event — free and open to the public — will also feature a petting zoo, free safety bicycle lights, fire department personnel with trucks and equipment, and a helicopter from ChristianaCare health services.
In conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9, fire safety information will be available.
Foods will be for sale, including from Chick-fil-A.
Canceled last year due to coronavirus restrictions, the event usually attracts up to 400 attendees, Police Chief Brian Calloway said.
The Delaware Department of Transportation will be there with bicycles and an obstacle course for children.
“Kids under 16 have to wear a bike helmet, and we want to be sure they have them. Also at the bike rodeo, they will be shown how to safely ride a bike through a couple obstacle courses. Police officers will talk to them about hand signals and general bike safety,” he said.