While most of the coastal cities and even many of the inland communities across Delmarva have already decided to cancel their “holiday happenings” for 2020, the Town of Millsboro, describing by officials as family-friendly, “recognizing the importance of continuing to return to ‘life’ as normal as quickly as reasonably possible,” has chosen to move forward with modified versions of its Christmas parade and tree-lighting ceremony this year.
“As I understand it, the Town of Millsboro will be one of the very few cities in the area that will be having a Christmas parade in 2020,” said Sheldon P. Hudson, town manager. “We cordially invite those who would otherwise attend another city’s parade to instead head to Millsboro this year — and in the years to come. When you get here, our great restaurants and other businesses will welcome you with wide-open arms!”
“The Town would like to thank Gov. Carney — as well as Jamie Mack and Heather Warren of the Delaware Division of Public Health — for being so easy to work with throughout the event plan approval process,” Hudson continued. “Without a doubt, Christmas in Millsboro would not have been quite as magical for children and adults alike this year without their support.”
“In addition, I would like to personally thank Jamie Burk, assistant town manager, and Brian Calloway, chief of police, for preparing plans that meet the State’s requirements.”
The Christmas parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning at 5 p.m., with a tree-lighting ceremony to follow. Those who are interested in participating in the parade may request an application form by sending an e-mail to town@millsboro.org. Forms will be made available in late October, officials said.