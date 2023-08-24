The Millsboro Town Council will meet for two special sessions next week — one concerning parking regulations at Plantation Lakes that could limit, or remove, parking from the streets in one section of the development, and for a Comprehensive Development Plan and Future Growth workshop.
Parking will be discussed at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and the Comprehensive Plan on 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, both at Millsboro Town Hall.
“The purpose of the Parking Committee meeting is to discuss the proposed on-street parking spots in Phase 2 of the on-street parking project within the Central Shores section of Plantation Lakes,” Town Manager Jamie Burk stated this week.
“These streets are public roads and, at time of recordation, roads on which parking is prohibited. Town staff has worked with two engineering firms to add as many safe, legal on-street parking spots as possible. The on-street parking spaces identified in Phase 1 have significantly reduced parking issues in areas included in that phase of this project,” he said.
Councilman Matthew Davis, who lives in Plantation Lakes, told the Coastal Point he was pleased the public will be able to hear more about proposed changes to parking.
At the last council meeting, on Aug. 7, “We were able to bring this issue up and get information to the forefront,” instead of having the council pass parking regulations without the public being completely informed and having the opportunity to comment, Davis said.
A parking committee was formed, with Councilman John Thoroughgood as chairman and Councilman Marty Neat and Councilwoman Kimberley Kaan as members.
Kaan did not comment on the issue this week, saying she had only received the parking study on Tuesday and was still digesting it. She referred questions to Police Chief Brian Calloway, but he forwarded them to Burk.
Anyone interested in commenting may sign up before each meeting. See details at www.millsboro.org.
See the Parking Committee meeting agenda at https://www.millsboro.org/shopnews.asp?type=August-29,-2023-Parking-Committee-Meeting and the Comprehensive Development Plan meeting agenda at https://www.millsboro.org/shopnews.asp?type=August-30,-2023-Comprehensive-Development-Plan-and-Future-Growth-Town-Council-and-Staff-Workshop.
The town council’s regular meetings are the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Millsboro Town Hall.