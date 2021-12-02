Less than two weeks after Millsboro mayor Michelle Truitt suddenly resigned — giving no reason but issuing a statement saying only the decision was made “after much thought and discussion with my family” — Council President Pro-Tem Tim Hodges will take over as acting mayor.
At the Monday, Dec. 6, council meeting, Hodges will move into the mayor’s seat without fanfare or swearing in, according to Town Manager Sheldon Hudson, who said the town charter “makes this process rather seamless.”
Hudson said Hodges assuming the role of acting mayor is not even an agenda item for the upcoming council meeting and will consist only of him moving over to the mayor’s seat and taking possession of the gavel.
News that Truitt had quietly resigned on Nov.23, after serving 16 years on the council, including more than two as mayor, was a surprise in growing Millsboro, especially so close to the Town’s annual Christmas celebration, because Truitt was excited, and often talked about, the new Christmas Market that she planned and that will be part of that Saturday, Dec. 4, event.
Hudson offered no explanation for the resignation and said the council was not required to vote to accept the mayor’s departure because it was voluntary.
No news release or other type of announcement was issued, Hudson said, because “we chose to be discreet.”
He wouldn’t say if Truitt was asked to leave or if she did anything wrong, “out of respect for her,” but did say no legal action will be brought against her.
“I can tell you Council did not take any kind of formal action. There were no meetings, open or closed, in this regard,” he said.
Hodges, speaking to the Coastal Point this week, called Truitt “a very good mayor.”
“She worked hard. She accomplished much during her time on the council, and she will be missed. I wish her the best in her future endeavors,” he said. Rumors among constituents that she was forced to resign are untrue, he said, adding, “There is no story there.”
Hudson said Hodges can occupy the mayor’s seat until the council reorganizes in July and selects a mayor, as is done every year.
“Michelle’s previous seat has about one and a half years left on it. Council can leave it vacant or fill it between now and 2023. Tim’s role will change. He will be a different officer now. The vacancy is the one of the 3rd District seats occupied by Michelle. Council can make a nomination to appoint someone so you have an appointee filling out the balance, but there is no requirement. My advice to Council was, ‘Take your time and get it right. Make sure it’s the right person, that it’s a good fit, and let that person finish out the term,’” Hudson said.
Truitt did not give Coastal Point a reason for her departure but shared her prepared statement.
“I strongly encourage my friends and neighbors to run for public office so they can learn the inner workings of government. I certainly have learned a lot. It has been a pleasure to serve the residents and businesses of Millsboro over the past 16 years,” she said. “Donating hundreds of hours of my own time each year, talking to concerned taxpayers, families, business owners and developers has afforded me the opportunity to connect the community with a caring elected official concerned about their future success in our wonderful town.
“Taking an active role as mayor, I implemented events for our community that put Millsboro on the map — a place others wanted to visit and participate in as well,” she wrote.
When every seat is filled, there are seven council members, with two representing each of the three districts and one at-large. District 1 is north of Route 24 and east of Route 113. District 3 is south of Route 24 and east of Route 113. Truitt represented District 3. Council members serve three-year terms.
The other council members are Ron O’Neal, Bradley Cordrey, James Kells, Larry Gum and John Thoroughgood.