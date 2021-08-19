Kristin Dondarski was about 9 years old when she moved to Millsboro with her family.
New in town, she quickly made friends by joining the Millsboro Little League and playing softball at the W.B. Atkins Memorial Park with other children who befriended her.
“Little League was how I met everyone before school started, so I wasn’t an outsider. I knew everybody. It was so nice to use that tool my mom gave us to be able to get to know the people who lived around us,” said Dondarski, now president of the Millsboro Little League, which makes available six fields for children 4 to 16 years old.
“When I was growing up, everybody played Little League, or they were watching the others if they didn’t have a game, enjoying being at the park. It was our gathering place, a cool hang-out place. We spent hours there walking around and eating junk food,” she said, listing some of the tasty concession-stand items — cheeseburgers, hotdogs, nachos, hot pretzels and french fries.
This year, the season begins on Sept. 7, with games at the State Street complex on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Players are signing up now and can find details on the website at www.millsborolittleleague.com.
The current season will continue until mid-November for those 8 to 16 years old, with later months being dedicated to instruction and tips from a Minor League player. If there are enough children, games will be planned.
The cost for a season of play is $75, with tee-ball offered for younger children, and the registration fee includes a hat and shirt, as well as equipment available to borrow.
Proceeds are used to keep the field mowed, trimmed and lit, but children who can’t afford the fee are not denied.
“Nobody is ever turned away. We will make it happen,” Dondarski said.
“We have some very good players, but it’s more than that. They have so much fun. They learn a little bit,” she said, adding that Little League began in Millsboro at least 70 years ago.
Nationally, the Little League international baseball organization for children and teenagers was started in 1939 in Williamsport, Pa., by Carl E. Stotz and brothers Bert and George Bebble. The league originally was for boys 8 to 12 years old. It wasn’t until 1974 that girls were allowed to play.
For Dondarski, Little League has been important to the entire family, since her father-in-law was an umpire, and her husband and his siblings played.
Organizers, she said, will “fight tooth and nail to keep Little League alive in Millsboro.”
They are also dedicated to seeing that the fields are excellent condition. Volunteers interested in helping, or mowing, can e-mail Dondarski at millsborolittleleague@gmail.com.
Planned is replacing current stadium lights with LED lighting, because it is brighter and lasts longer. The estimated cost for two fields, the softball field and major baseball field, is $150,000, Dondarski said. There are six fields total, but only three have lighting.
The third lighted field will also need new LED lights, but those are up high, making the job more costly, she said.
In August 2020, a portion of $5,000 requested by the Millsboro Little League, to help pay for a new $20,000 speaker system, was approved by the Sussex County Council. Councilman John Rieley expressed his desire to donate $1,000 from his councilmanic account and the council unanimously agreed.
The old, outdated speaker system was being used for all three fields and the concession stand, Jeremy Blades of the Little League told the council.
He said funding has been raised through registration fees and from donations, but “without the funding from the County, it will more of a financial hardship.”
Integrity Sound Solutions was scheduled to install the system.
Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson, at the time, said the Town provides $20,000 in annual funding for miscellaneous improvements at the complex, and pays the electric and water bills.
“We’ve always had a good relationship with them,” Hudson said, adding that improvements were also planned for the restrooms.
“The Town of Millsboro helps us out with different things and when we do the fields. We have field sponsors who help with the upgrades that we do, by planting grass, and two years ago we redid the dugouts,” Blades told the Coastal Point.
About 400 boys and girls from Millsboro, the Long Neck area and into Gumboro are involved with the Little League, he said.
On the league’s Facebook page, baseball and softball are described as “embodying the discipline of teamwork.”
“They challenge players toward perfection of physical skills and bring into play the excitement of tactics and strategy. The very nature of baseball and softball also teach that while every player eventually strikes out or is on the losing team, there is always another chance for success in the next at-bat or game.
“Millions of children on six continents and scores of countries can attest that baseball, softball and Little League are synonymous. Little League is a heritage to be carried forward proudly in the future by ever increasing waves of those devoted to teaching children how to play and enjoy these great games,” the page states.
“For a lot of the kids, it’s a steppingstone to being around other children their age,” Dondarski said, agreeing.
“It means a lot to our kids. It keeps them active. Being active is very important to mental health and physical health. And it gives them something to look forward to.”