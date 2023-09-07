By unanimous vote, the Millsboro Town Council this week directed Town Solicitor Mary Schrider-Fox to draft an ordinance banning the cultivation, sale and production of cannabis products in the town.
At the Monday, Sept. 5, meeting, Town Manager Jamie Burk showed council members ordinances from other Delaware municipalities, and said council members and others he has talked to favor prohibition.
Schrider-Fox said she had looked at Millville’s ordinance and, like that nearby town, Millsboro will have to be sure to add references banning the substance to its zoning code, as well as in licensing and business restrictions, and that public hearings will be required.
“We have a little time, but I don’t want to be the last one. We have two years,” Burk said. But Councilman Marty Presley said licenses for related businesses will start being approved by the state in March 2024. Presley suggested also adding in Millsboro law that it will be illegal to smoke marijuana “on our streets and in our town.”
As the meeting began, during the Public Comments portion, the council heard from residents opposed to cannabis being available in Millsboro, including from a woman who said it isn’t the kind of business Millsboro residents want and another who suggested council members carefully read the Johnny’s Ambassadors website, dedicated to youth marijuana prevention. (Delaware’s recently enacted law permits recreational use and possession of marijuana by those 21 or older.)
The website, at www.johnnysambassadors.org was started by Laura Stack, the mother of a 19-year-old Colorado man who jumped to his death from a six-story building in November 2019 after allegedly developing psychosis and other mental illnesses from using various concentrations of cannabis.
On the website, Stack shared this conversation:
“Three days before he passed, he came over for dinner. … ‘I need to tell you that you were right,’ he says me. ‘Right about what?’ I ask. ‘Right about the marijuana. You told me weed would hurt my brain, and it’s ruined my mind and my life. You were right all along. I’m sorry, and I love you.’ He died by suicide three days later.”
During Public Comments, the woman told council the State will charge a 15-percent sales tax on every marijuana product, “and they don’t care if it leads to suicide or psychosis.”
Asserting that her own son died from marijuana use, she asked council to ban it in town.
“This is a family town. I have neighbors with children,” she said.
Cannabis availability is being discussed by other Delaware towns, as well.
In August, Selbyville Mayor Rick Duncan said a committee will be formed to discuss “which direction the town should move.” Councilman Monroe Hudson will be chairman of the committee.
In July, the Ocean View Town Council introduced an ordinance amending town code and stipulating that no license shall be issued by the Town for the operation of marijuana cultivation, facilities, manufacturing, testing, retail stores or smoking lounges within town limits.
The ordinance states the Town has all powers under the constitution of the state to adopt ordinances “for the protection and promotion of the health, safety and welfare of its residents.”
The Delaware General Assembly passed House Bill 2 this year, concerning the control of marijuana, and the bill includes provisions for municipalities to prohibit these activities within their town limits.
House Bill 1 and House Bill 2 passed without Gov. John Carney’s signature, after he voted similar legislation in prior years, and he released a statement saying the bills would be enacted into Delaware law, even though he did not sign them.
“These two pieces of legislation remove all state-level civil and criminal penalties from simple marijuana possession and create a highly regulated industry to conduct recreational marijuana sales in Delaware. As I’ve consistently said, I believe the legalization of recreational marijuana is not a step forward. I support both medical marijuana and Delaware’s decriminalization law because no one should go to jail for possessing a personal use quantity of marijuana. And today, they do not.
“I want to be clear that my views on this issue have not changed. And I understand there are those who share my views who will be disappointed in my decision not to veto this legislation. I came to this decision because I believe we’ve spent far too much time focused on this issue, when Delawareans face more serious and pressing concerns every day. It’s time to move on,” the governor stated.
He said he remained concerned “about the consequences of a recreational marijuana industry in our state … especially about the potential effects on Delaware’s children, on the safety of our roadways, and on our poorest neighborhoods, where I believe a legal marijuana industry will have a disproportionately negative impact.”