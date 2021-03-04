Mark Luszcz of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), meeting with the Millsboro Town Council this week, suggested a less expensive alternative to spending $170,000 to widen the area at the Washington and State streets intersection to prevent turning tractor-trailers from going up over the curb and damaging fencing and curbing.
“I’m not aware of a major crash problem due to this,” Luszcz told council members at the Monday, March 1, town council meeting.
He suggested, as an alternative to widening, a DelDOT-funded project involving pushing back a stop bar, or white strip in the roadway. That would allow trucks to swing wide and avoid the curb.
Bobbi Barends, vice president and campus director at Delaware Technical Community College, said the college owns the property where the problem occurs and reoccurs, in front of the Williams Conference Center.
Four times each year, she said, her facilities staff is called to replace the corner of the fence there “because of tractor-trailers cutting that area short,” she said. There are plans to expand the Conference Center, and college officials don’t want the property repeatedly damaged, she said.
The elegantly furnished Williams Conference Center, at 105 State Street in Millsboro, is used for indoor and outdoor functions in downtown Millsboro and is the former home of U.S. Sen. John J. Williams and his wife, Elsie.
But Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson told the Coastal Point after the meeting that the council is “amenable to giving DelDOT’s suggestion a try.”
“This is what we will start with. We will also be looking at turning restrictions on trucks, but that is still being worked on,” he said.
Work is expected to begin in the summer, or close to fall, this year.
Luszcz said DelDOT is “deep into the design” of the planned North Millsboro bypass. Once it is open, it will address the problem with curbing and fencing being damaged, because trucks will likely use the bypass and “vastly reduce incidences of trucks making that turn,” he said.
Construction on the bypass is expected to begin in 2023, and it could be finished by 2025 or 2026, he said.
“Another concern the Town has is is there a way to at least get poultry companies to voluntarily use this route, the bypass, whether they are coming from the north or south on 113? If not, do we need to talk about truck restrictions downtown?” Hudson said.
While he said he prefers voluntary cooperation, Hudson said town officials will consider imposing restrictions to protect the flavor of downtown and offer more outdoor dining — if they can.
“There is still the question of whether the State or Town can put truck restriction in place because downtown is so close to a national network highway. There are federal regulations that could limit how much a town can restrict, but now we’d be exploring would the bypass be considered one that meets a federal definition of an alternate route if we have to do that?” Hudson said.
Also discussed at the town council meeting was DelDOT’s plan to extend the right-turn lane on eastbound Route 24 just west of Route 113, near Wawa.
“That is one of the worse spots in town, other than the downtown core itself. Traffic stacks. If you have more than one or two cars in the lane that is currently a shared lane, no one can get to the very small yield area onto southbound 113, so traffic stacks. I think that improvement will help,” Hudson said.
Luszcz said the design is complete and designers are in the final phase of getting it approved by Wawa, since it is on the convenience store’s property.
“We hope to have that approved by summer,” Luszcz said.