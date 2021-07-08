Millsboro Town Council members, after watching a video of children participating in the first Millsboro Police Department Youth Police Academy during the week of June 28, applauded and said, “Great job” and “Excellent.”
“I believe it was a complete success, but it certainly couldn’t have been a success if it hadn’t been for the council,” Police Chief Brian Calloway told council members at the Tuesday, July 6, meeting, as he introduced Cpl. Jonathan Zubrowski, who organized the event.
Zubrowski thanked the council for allowing the use of town hall and said young academy participants watched a K9 demonstration and learned how to safely use the internet and about martial arts and self-defense.
Guest speakers at the Youth Academy included an official from the state’s Division of Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement and experts who taught CPR to the beat of the Bee Gees’ song “Stayin’ Alive” and Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.”
Each student received a book written by former Baltimore Ravens football player Michael Oher.
“It was a very busy week,” said Zubrowski, school resource officer for Millsboro Elementary and Middle schools, showing the video of students doing push-ups, running, kicking and punching, listening to Dave Hume of the Department of Justice, learning about crime scene investigation, considering their aspirations, climbing, taking a boat ride and swimming.
Calloway had previously told Coastal Point that it was designed for youngsters 10 to 13 years old “who have an interest in law enforcement, but not just kids who want to be police officers.”
“We are looking for civic-minded kids. We want to develop positive relationships between police officers and youth,” he said.
The academy, held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day, June 28 through July 2, ended with a graduation ceremony and was funded by a $4,000 Edward Byrne Grant.
Council approves use of grant money
Calloway, during his monthly report to the town council, requested to use $35,000 in grant money to combat violent crime. The council approved his request. The funding will be used for a new car camera, antenna, updated body cameras with replaceable batteries and equipment to allow a police vehicle to get internet access.
Calloway also announced that two MPD officers, during a Click It or Ticket event, worked eight hours and stopped seven cars for three cell phone violations and six seatbelt violations.
He said new police officer recruits continue to be trained at the Delaware State Academy and are doing well. Their graduation will be in September.
On June 10, eight members of the police department participated in a Special Olympics event and raised $5,542 for the organization.
Hudson asked Calloway about using speed enforcement cameras in Millsboro, and Calloway said he had asked an official at the Delaware Office of Highway Safety but was told legislation would have to be passed to allow them in Delaware.
Water problem at dog park
Millsboro resident Mary Anderson, during the public comments portion of the Millsboro Town Council meeting, said she frequently visits the town’s dog park and wants the water fountain to be fixed, especially since the weather has been hot.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said there has been continual flooding at the dog park, caused by misuse of the fountain and children playing with it and letting it run for 20 or 30 minutes.
“We are working through possible solutions,” Hudson said.
Councilman James Kells suggested mulch be placed at the entrance of the dog park because the area gets muddy. Mayor Michelle Truitt asked that a structure be erected there to offer shade.
Art league offers monthly update
A representative of the Millsboro Art League, giving its monthly report to the council, thanked the Town for not charging the MAL rent in July. She said there is now a full art league board of directors and 45 members. The goal is to have 160 members.
She invited council members and town staff to join the art league and said summer camp is allowing children to learn various forms of art. Jewelry classes have been successful and an oil painting class will be offered, she said.
Town meetings to return to council chamber
Truitt announced that the Monday, Aug. 2, Millsboro Town Council meeting will be in the council chamber, instead of in the reception hall, “with the governor’s blessing.”
Meetings have been in the reception hall, and by phone, for the past 18 months, in keeping with coronavirus restrictions.
Millsboro fire company reports activities
Councilman Larry Gum, giving the monthly fire company report, said emergency personnel responded to about 300 calls during the past month and, because emergency crews travel so many miles, a new ambulance is needed.
Gum said several fire hydrants have been repainted red with blue tops, indicating the maximum flow a hydrant can provide. Painting was done as a scouting project.
“I think they did an outstanding job, and hats off to that troop,” he said.
Concerts at Cupola Park begin July 13
Assistant Town Manager Jamie Burk announced that free outdoor concerts at Cupola Park will begin again, after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Glass Onion Band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, and The Reunion Band is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.
Farmers’ market is popular
Truitt announced that there are now 27 vendors at the Millsboro Farmers’ Market, attracting 300 to 350 people every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Town Hall parking lot.
The farmers’ market will continue through Saturday, Sept. 25.
“It’s going really going well. We’ve had good weather,” said the mayor, who initiated starting the farmers’ market again last year, after a several-year absence.
Among items for sale are cakes, pastries for keto lovers and diabetics, pet care items, nutrition shakes, fresh-cut flowers, masks, handmade cards, lavender supplies, pottery, wooden shelves and small furniture, baby supplies and educational offerings.
Council to discuss fee schedule for grass cutting
During discussion about high grass at a business on Dupont Boulevard in Millsboro, and at the suggestion of Councilman Tim Hodges, council members will talk about the $150 per hour the town charges to cut grass, if it is left uncut.
The discussion will be at the Monday, Aug. 2, meeting.
The business being charged requested a reduction in the amount, but Town Manager Sheldon Hudson recommended the council not waive the entire charge, saying that high, unkempt grass “affects other property owners and it is unsightly.”
“It doesn’t make the town look good,” Hudson said.
The cost of $150 per hour was set as part of the town budget’s fee schedule, but Hodges asked council members to consider a different calculation “that is more reasonable” and said $450 is too high.
Public hearing set for Aug. 2 council meeting
A public hearing will be held during the Monday, Aug. 2, Millsboro Town Council meeting to hear comment about Plantation Lakes officials requesting the rezoning of a portion of the residential community. No change in density is being requested.