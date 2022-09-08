The Millsboro Town Council will talk to DelDOT officials and ask for recommendations to slow drivers in the Laurel Road area.
Millsboro Mayor Faye Lingo made the suggestion after two Millsboro residents, speaking during the public comments portion of the Monday, Sept. 6, town council meeting, expressed concern about speeding and Police Chief Brian Calloway said a traffic survey indicated a moderate problem there.
One resident said she has grandchildren, “and they all go out front and play, but they can’t do much anymore because this road has become a nightmare with speeding.”
She suggested speed bumps to slow drivers or more signage to get their attention, and said police officers are welcome to sit in her driveway and observe.
“Nobody slows down. Nobody pays attention. It has become extremely unsafe on that road anymore,” she said.
Calloway told council members that a speed study was conducted on Laurel Road, which is a state road, Aug. 22 to 29. In one week, more than 8,000 cars traveled on that road, Calloway said.
There are two lanes, Lane One, traveling south, and Lane Two, traveling north. The majority of traffic — 6,635 cars — were in Lane One, indicating the majority of drivers were heading south, Calloway said.
“One of the major issues I see here is traffic flow, especially going southbound. But if you look in Lane Two, people who are traveling toward the highway are actually the ones who are speeding,” Calloway said.
Having a speed trailer there slows drivers somewhat, he said, adding that residents have told him it helps.
Councilman James Kells asked Calloway if Millsboro police can enforce speed on a state road, and Calloway said yes. About 80 percent of roadways in the police department’s jurisdiction are state roads, and police have authority to enforce law as long as the roads are in the boundaries of Delaware, Calloway said.