Retiring Millsboro Police Department Sgt. Barry Wheatley was honored by the Millsboro Town Council this week and received an award, retirement credentials and the gratitude of council members and Police Chief Brian Calloway.
Wheatley, 46, was with the police department 20 years and retired in July to accept a position as school constable in the Indian River School District — a position, he said, that involves “a multitude of responsibilities.”
“When he left, his assignment was helping with our accreditation process, and he was certainly very valuable with all of his years of experience,” Calloway said.
“Not only was Barry engaged in Millsboro — whether it was victims he dealt with or if it was his community outreach — he was also a big advocate for Special Olympics. He participated in a lot of the Special Olympics events. For several years he was the Sussex County Special Olympics Torch Run coordinator for Sussex County.
“There are three legs. He did the leg that started in Georgetown and meets around Harrington. There is a lot of coordination to be able to do that, making sure the torch never stops,” Calloway said.
Wheatley was also involved in the police department’s annual Whiskers for Wishes fundraiser, an event that allows officers and Town employees to grow beards during fall and winter months in exchange for a donation. Last year, that money, plus funding from local businesses, resulted in the police department having $10,000 to sponsor more than 13 families at Christmas.
“So far, so good. I’m loving life,” Wheatley told the Coastal Point this week.
“I have the summer off. I haven’t had a summer off since, like, 1986,” he said, adding that he grew a beard after being a clean-shaven officer — except for during the Whiskers for Wishes campaign — and has been traveling with his wife, Crystal, and their two daughters, 12 and 14 years old.
But saying goodbye to Calloway, and fellow officers and staff on July 22 was difficult.
“It was a little hard to walk out. You form friendships over two decades. The people you work with — unless it’s your immediate family, you see them more often than you do your other family members,” said.
He left with a uniform shirt, his badge and awards.
“We worked day and night, hot and cold, through hurricanes. We had an earthquake once. We all kind of shook around in our seats and wondered what that was,” he recalled with a slight laugh.
“The police department is definitely growing. The chief is moving forward with a couple of things. Yes, it was bittersweet to walk away. When I started, I was hired at No. 9 — the nineth officer — and when I left there were 16 or 17,” he said.
He enjoyed being involved with Special Olympics, he said, and found it rewarding to put medals around the necks of winning participants.
“You are inspired by them, to see them out there training, working hard and putting in work to compete,” he said.
The best part of being an officer, Wheatley said, was forming relationships not just with fellow officers but with Millsboro residents, though he said he’s excited to start a new chapter in his life.
Calloway said the police department is in the process of replacing Wheatley and will soon add three officers who will graduate from the police academy in mid-September.
“That will put us at 17 of 21. That is our goal — 21 officers,” Calloway said.