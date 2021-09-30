Millsboro’s annual holiday parade and tree-lighting, a new Holiday Market and visit from Santa Claus will enliven the Christmas season this year and mark the return of festivities that were canceled or downsized last year, due to coronavirus restrictions.
“The Town is beyond thrilled to announce that it’s completely back to normal in Millsboro this coming Christmas season. It will be back the way it was in 2019, with the parade. Mark your calendars and be ready to line the streets and enjoy the parade you have come to know and love,” a jubilant Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said this week.
Last year, jolly old St. Nicholas didn’t come to town for public events. Due to the pandemic, he was absent, and there was no parade, though floats and vehicles were on display at town hall and the tree was lit at a drive-up event.
This year’s traditional parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, on Mitchell Street, and end at East State Street. Anyone interested in participating can send an e-mail to town@millsboro.org or call (302) 934-8171 to request a free application. The tree-lighting ceremony, at the Millsboro Town Center on Wilson Highway, will follow the parade.
Hudson said he hopes the Town will be able to provide guests with milk and cookies, as they did last year, handing small cartons of white and chocolate milk and individually-packaged, freshly-baked cookies through the drive-through window at town hall, so no food or drink were shared.
New this year is the Christmas Market, suggested by Mayor Michelle Truitt and planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, also at the Town Center.
“We are looking forward to seeing everyone shop locally with festive good cheer. We will be offering Christmas trees, fresh evergreens, flowers, wreaths, centerpieces, hand-crafted gift items and more,” she said.
Anyone interested in being a vendor at the Holiday Market can visit www.millsboro.org after Oct. 1 and click on the “Market” tab for more information.
Truitt also recently pronounced the 2021 Millsboro Farmers’ Market — held every Saturday during the summer in the town hall parking lot — a success, with a variety of vendors participating this summer, offering everything from produce, flowers, pasta sauces and lavender to seafood, dog treats, baby supplies and hand-crafted items.
“Approximately 200 to 350 people would visit the market weekly and visit with me to learn more about what Millsboro has to offer. Hopefully, the market can expand next summer to offer more food items, especially bakery items,” the mayor said.
Interested vendors can visit www.millsboro.org and look for the market tab near April 2022.