Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk introduced newly hired Assistant Town Manager Ashley Sander when the Millsboro Town Council met on Tuesday, Jan.3.
“We are really excited to have her join the team. She started in December, and we are glad to have her. She has a lot of experience. Her résumé just blew us away,” Burk said.
“I’m happy to be here,” Sander said, smiling.
“We’re glad to have you,” Mayor Faye Lingo replied.
Earlier, Burk had told the Coastal Point that Sander had previously been employed by the Town of Dewey Beach.
“We did a national search. She has the skills we need with grant-writing. Dewey doesn’t have a property tax. They run a budget every year without a property tax. They base the budget on transfer tax, building permits and business licenses. To be able to manage that sort of budget without property tax, that says a lot,” Burk said.
Art League report
Miranda Manelski, treasurer and event coordinator for the Greater Millsboro Art League, while presenting her monthly report to the council, said members faced challenges in 2022 and at one time the group had only about $300 in funds.
“But through fundraising, networking, we are now sustaining. We are getting new members involved. I could not be more proud of our team. It has been awesome. That’s a blessing,” she said, adding that the art league held a successful blood drive on Dec. 20 and has a full calendar of events planned.
A Jan. 19 writing workshop, to celebrate Edgar Allan Poe’s birthday, is among the events planned. It will be taught by the Coastal Point’s Susan Canfora.
Police report
This year, a pleased and clean-shaven Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway told the council, more than $8,000 was raised for the 2022 Whiskers for Wishes, an annual fundraiser that allows police officers and others who contribute to not have to shave during the Christmas season in exchange for that contribution.
A total of 13 families in need were sponsored, Calloway said.
“Two days before Christmas, Santa Claus was with us, and we gave out those gifts. It was another successful year. We want to thank Grace United Methodist Church. Without them, we could never have this program. It’s a wonderful team and partnership we have. I’m glad to be part of it,” Calloway said.
Officers upgrade skills
Calloway announced that several officers recently underwent training. Cpl. Michael Gorman and Patrolman Travis Shockley were trained in ethical decision-making on Dec. 12, Cpl. John Wharton and Cpl. Christopher Ebke received background investigations training on Dec. 15, and Cpl. Michael Gorman and Ebke had certified field training on Dec. 20 and 21, all at the Delaware State Police Academy.
Additional funding for police station construction
The council unanimously approved an additional $19,770 for about 100 loads of dirt that was hauled to the site where the new Millsboro police station is being built, on West Railroad Avenue. The change order brings the total cost of the structure to $7,191,170, an increase from the originally approved $7,171,400.
Millsboro’s water and sewer engineering consultant, Carrie Kruger of Duffield Associates, based in Wilmington, told the council that the fill dirt was needed to elevate the building.
“That was an unforeseen. There were soil borings done, but they are hit-or-miss. They hit a lot of clay and silt when they started excavating. It was unsuitable material, so they had to bring this in,” she said.
Ground was broken for the $9.3 million, 13,000-square-foot structure on Oct. 4. It is expected to be finished in the fall.
Council denies annexation request
On the advice of a committee appointed by Lingo, to discuss a request to annex land into the town for the Patriot’s Way development, the council denied the request.
In September 2022, Lingo had appointed the committee to discuss the desire to annex about 240 acres in the Patriots Way area of Millsboro for a new residential development. Attorney David Hutt of the Morris James law firm in Georgetown had made the request, telling the council that the acreage includes “everything from the cemetery north to east,” referring to the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 26669 Patriots Way.
Wetlands are involved and are excluded from the annexation fee. If the Town approved annexation, it would have to be discussed whether the cemetery would be excluded from the annexation fee, he said.
Lingo appointed Councilman John Thoroughgood to be chairman of the committee and work with Councilwoman Kimberley Kahn and Councilman James Kells. At the council meeting this week, Burk said committee members were not in favor, citing increased traffic and water and wastewater needs. They said the Town’s infrastructure “isn’t ready yet for the size of this project.”
“The committee recommends we not move forward,” Lingo said, as council members voted to accept the committee’s report and deny the request.
Water hydrants flushed
Millsboro Director of Public Works Kenny Niblett told the council that hydrant flushing has been completed. The maintenance procedure sometimes causes temporary discoloration of water.
“We had several residents affected, but that is to be expected. We plan to do it again in April and plan to include an announcement in April’s water bills to get the word out. A lot of people were unaware. We will also put a notice on the local TV station. It was on the electronic sign in town and on the website. We want to try to make residents aware. We don’t want them to ruin their laundry,” Niblett said.
Public hearing set for Feb. 6
The council accepted a committee recommendation to annex Millsboro Towne Village into town limits, citing a positive financial impact and good location for residences, although there was concern about increased traffic. A public hearing on the matter will be held at the Monday, Feb. 6, council meeting.
“Part of this development had already been annexed into town several years ago, and this just completes that project,,” Lingo explained.