Members of the Millsboro Fire Company are expecting to open a new substation on the west side of town by the end of the year, in an effort to reduce response times.
As plans continue, they will be going before the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission to request a conditional use for the AR-1 zoned property, on the west side of Route 113, at Route 24 and Lewis Road, in a building formerly used as an automotive shop and being purchased by the fire company, according to MVFD President Ron O’Neal.
AR-1 zoning allows agricultural and residential usage by right. Other uses can be approved under conditional usage.
“It’s a very nice building with a three-bay garage,” O’Neal said, adding that reconfiguring it to fire department standards will consist of installing new lighting and alarm systems, and shouldn’t be too expensive.
Both fire stations will be used, with members who live on west side of Route 113, closer to the substation, heading there when they get a call.
With an annual budget of $1.7 million and funding from the State and County, as well as private donations, the fire department has about 70 volunteers, plus 12 full-time paid emergency personnel, a supervisor and part-time employees.
During the past year, there were 3,800 emergency calls.
Opening a new substation is the mark of a growing town, O’Neal said, and necessary in Millsboro because heavy traffic is making it difficult to quickly answer emergencies when leaving from the State Street station, O’Neal recently told the Millsboro Town Council.
“There are some great ladies and gentlemen who respond to calls, but we are having trouble getting out from the firehouse in the middle of town,” he said, explaining that the State Fire Prevention Commission set a limit of 8 minutes to respond.
“We are still getting out, but we are getting closer to the 8-minute mark,” O’Neal said.
“A lot of other fire companies that have substations have run into this same situation. We are looking at how to best serve the community, how to keep our members safe while serving the community and the best way possible to continue to provide emergency services in a timely fashion,” he said.
The new substation will be temporary, with plans to move to another location in three to five years, O’Neal said, “But right now, this property outside of town limits will serve us well.”
Attracting volunteers is becoming more difficult for fire companies nationwide, but O’Neal said Millsboro has an active junior firefighter program, and dedicated men and women willing to keep up with training requirements and to work to protect their community.
The fire district extends outside of town limits, east to the Independence residential community on Samuel Adams Circle, north to around the Stockley Center in Georgetown, south to Dickerson Road and west to Phillips Hill Road.
“We have a very large area. We are spread out, and the problem is all the hospitals — whether we go to TidalHealth in Salisbury, if we go to Berlin, to Milford or Beebe — we are right in the center. So everywhere we travel is hours and man-hours. It’s quite a busy fire company. It used to be, many years ago, the fire company in town was the place where people went to gather and talk, but anymore it is a business, and it has to run like a business.
“We are very proud to serve Millsboro,” said O’Neal, who has been with the fire department 17 years and laughed when he referred to himself as a novice, compared to those who joined 40 or 50 years ago.
“They used to run the fire company on $30,000, $35,000 a year. That’s been a while ago,” he said, adding that there is still a pole in the fire house — a fixture from years gone by — but fire fighters no longer slide down as they rush off to calls.
“It’s still here, though. That was the tradition,” he said. “But insurance still companies don’t like us to use it.”