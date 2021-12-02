The Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department’s new substation on the west side of town should be open and in use by the end of this year.
A request for conditional-use approval for the property, zoned AR-1 and located on the west side of Route 113, at Route 24 and Lewis Road, has been approved by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission, Fire Department President Ron O’Neal said. P&Z members asked if a fire siren will sound at that location and were told there won’t be a siren there.
This week, the Sussex County Council also approved the conditional-use request. AR-1 zoning allows agricultural and residential usage by right. Other uses require a condition-use approval or change in zoning.
“The process with Planning & Zoning and the County Council went very smoothly. We are very excited to see this finally come to an end and to get this piece of property purchased and to get a substation going there. This will help the community, and it will help our responders to respond in a limited amount of time. It will be good for the community,” O’Neal said this week.
In August, when he announced a substation was being planned, O’Neal said the building has a three-bay garage and that reconfiguring it to fire department standards would consist of installing new lighting and alarm systems but that no major work was necessary.
“We will clean up a little. Other than that, it’s move-in ready. We are ready to move apparatus out there, but there are still some internal decisions that have to be made as far as gear, radios. It should be occupied by the end of the year,” he said.
Opening a fire department substation is the mark of a growing town, O’Neal said, and necessary in Millsboro because heavy traffic is making it difficult to quickly answer emergencies when leaving from the State Street station, O’Neal recently told the Millsboro Town Council.
“There are some great ladies and gentlemen who respond to calls, but we are having trouble getting out from the firehouse in the middle of town,” he said, explaining that the State Fire Prevention Commission has set a limit of eight minutes to respond.
“We are still getting out, but we are getting closer to the eight-minute mark,” O’Neal said.
The new substation will not be permanent, with plans to move to another location in three to five years, O’Neal said, “But right now this property outside of town limits will serve us well.” The building, formerly an automotive shop, was purchased by the fire department for $450,000.
Both fire stations will continue to be used in Millsboro, with members who live on west side of Route 113, closer to the substation, heading there instead when they get a call.
With an annual budget of $1.7 million and funding from the state and county, as well as private donations, the fire department has about 70 volunteers, plus 12 full-time, paid emergency personnel, as well as a supervisor and part-time employees.
About 500 fire calls are answered per year. During the past year, there were 3,800 emergency calls.
The fire district extends outside of town limits, east to the Independence residential community on Samuel Adams Circle; north to around the Stockley Center in Georgetown; south to Dickerson Road; and west to Phillips Hill Road.