An official from the Delaware Department of Transportation is expected to attend the Monday, March 1, Millsboro Town Council meeting to discuss items including improvements to the Washington and State streets intersection.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said there has been a longtime problem with tractor-trailers driving over the curb there and damaging the fence and curbing where Delaware Technical Community College’s Williams Conference Center is located.
“Tractor-trailers turning right onto State Street — the trailer portion of the truck is going up over the curb. The fence is fairly close to the street. The Town is looking at if we can widen that area. The Town is acting as a facilitator for both the college and DelDOT to raise the issue of tractor-trailers taking out that fence repeatedly, two or three times a year,” Hudson said.
Council members are also expected to talk to the DelDOT representative about a repaving project after the Town is done with the sidewalk and paver projects and improvements to Routes 113 and 24.
The Williams Conference Center, at 105 State Street in Millsboro, is owned by Delaware Technical Community College and used for indoor and outdoor functions in downtown Millsboro, according to the website at www.millsboro.org.
“This former home of United States Sen. John J. Williams and his wife, Elsie, is now owned and managed as a conference center by the Delaware Technical … Community College’s Owens Campus. The 1927 home and surrounding gardens make a prestigious yet comfortable setting for business and industry meetings, holiday parties and special receptions.
“Elegantly furnished in the style of the late ’50s and early ’60s and seasonally decorated, the home features displays of Republican political memorabilia related to Sen. and Mrs. Williams. The Williams Conference Center is conveniently located within walking distance of Millsboro’s downtown shopping and dining establishments,” according to the Town’s website.