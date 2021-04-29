After several weeks of hearing arguments for and against allowing golf carts on public streets in Millsboro, the town council is expected to make a decision next week.
The matter is on the agenda for the 7 p.m., May 3, town council meeting.
Mayor Michelle Truitt told the Coastal Point she is committed to treating everyone fairly and she is concerned about safety of residents driving on public streets in golf carts.
“We’re a cross-through town for people going to the beach, people going north and south. Plantation Lakes is just one of those developments. I do know we have looked at preliminary plans for when Plantation Lakes develops across the road on Route 24. There will be no community center on that side, so they will have to use the one in existing Plantation Lakes and go back and forth,” she said.
Some golf cart proponents live in Plantation Lakes, and many of them spoke at town council meetings in March and April, suggesting Town officials approve golf carts only for their community, but not for all public streets.
“Millsboro is my entire family. I don’t pick and choose which I like better. I can’t do that. If it’s good for one, it’s good for them all. The council has talked about that, and I believe quite a few on the council have voiced that same feeling. I had a lot of residents e-mail me and share their concerns. This has been a topic on both sides. People have contributed to the discussion, and I’m glad. I want to hear from everyone,” the mayor said.
Police Chief Brian Calloway, who opposes allowing the vehicles on Millsboro’s busy streets, said police are required to enforce all of Delaware law.
“There are certain things in Delaware law that are unpopular, but that doesn’t mean I don’t enforce it,” he said.
If the council votes to approves the proposal, Town officials will then ask state officials for a charter change to allow them to consider it, but Truitt and Calloway said that wouldn’t end the matter.
“A charter change only opens the door to discussions on the topic. The Town would then have to file more paperwork with the State and be approved,” Truitt said.
“The Town would then have the burden of inspecting, registration and keeping all that data collected and accessible. The Town of Millsboro isn’t in the routine of inspecting vehicles. That is done by the Department of Motor Vehicles. That department keeps records of inspections and registrations. The police department is not equipped to do that type of work. I am not trained as a golf cart inspector,” Calloway said.
Truitt said town officials have “listened to the advocates and the dissenters, professionals currently working with golf carts in local communities, as well as researched the topic with data.”
Calloway, at several town council meetings, emphasized that golf carts are not equipped with safety equipment. He earlier told the Coastal Point that Plantation Lakes “was not designed to be public streets.”
“It was designed to be private. Now that [the streets] have been dedicated to the Town, the Town has really spent a lot of work and time and resources with engineers to develop proper signage, proper street parking, because we will have to enforce street parking that matches our code and Delaware law,” he said.
The speed limit in Plantation Lakes in is 25 mph, and Calloway said a 5,000-pound car colliding with a 900-pound golf cart at that speed could have deadly consequences, especially since golf carts do not have head rests, seatbelts, doors or other safety equipment.
Calloway said he had attended a meeting at Plantation Lakes, and matters were discussed including children playing in the street and parking on the street. Adding golf carts would be dangerous, he said.
Low-speed vehicles, known as LSV’s, have safety equipment, but a golf cart is different from a low-speed vehicle, which has a vehicle identification number.
Those in favor of golf carts who spoke at recent town council meetings included a woman who said LSV’s have been legal in Millsboro for 15 years, so if the Town doesn’t permit them, a few people will sell their golf carts and others will ride them on the walking path, creating a dangerous situation. Some will trade carts for LSV’s and be able to drive anywhere in town. Restricting golf carts to Plantation Lakes would solve that problem, she said.
Another man said golf carts have been in Plantation Lakes for 10 years or longer and the town council and police have been aware of them. Without them, residents would have to walk considerable distances to certain locations within Plantation Lakes, he said.
A member of the Plantation Lakes Homeowners’ Association Board of Directors said he would support golf carts if the matter went before the HOA Board.
He asked council members to “take a good hard look at the issues, and you would understand it’s a good idea to be able to use golf carts in our community.”
He said once emotion is separated from facts, council members will conclude they should let the matter go to state officials and ask them for a charter change.
“Get more information in front of everybody to make a better-informed decision,” he said.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson asked him to clarify whether he was representing the opinion of the board, and he said he wasn’t, but if it went before the board, he said, he would be in favor.
A Plantation Lakes resident said his 79-year-old mother lives with him and has difficulty getting around. He uses a golf cart to take her to the Community Center and pool “so she is able to interact with people, because if not, I don’t know where she would be.”
“Golf carts are not just to be cruising around. It’s also a vehicle to be used to get around the community for the elderly,” he said.
Marty Presley, who lives in Plantation Lakes, emphasized that low-speed vehicles are legal in Delaware and asked the council to allow golf cart owners to install safety features including lights, windshields, horns and turn signals to bring carts up to the same safely standards as LSV’s.