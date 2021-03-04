After hearing public comments in favor of allowing golf carts on public streets, the Millsboro Town Council this week decided to give equal time to those opposed, at the Monday, April 5, meeting, even though they had also heard from some opposition this week.
In January, after about a year of discussion, the town council voted 4-1 to withdraw a request sent to members of the Delaware General Assembly, asking them to amend the town charter to allow the council to permit the carts on public streets, if they desired. Councilman James Kells was opposed, and Councilmen Brad Cordrey and Larry Gum were absent during that vote.
“This was kind of the end of the line for that issue,” Millsboro Mayor Michelle Truitt later told the Coastal Point, adding that “golf carts are not feasible for Millsboro at this time.”
But this week, at their Monday, March 1, meeting, the council permitted further testimony — a move Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said was somewhat concerning, because “when an elected body keeps revisiting an issue, it sends a message, in my opinion, that everything is up for endless debate.”
“This issue is regrettable, because we inherited this situation. If the streets in question were private, it would be a non-issue, but as [Police] Chief [Brian] Calloway and I said at the meeting, we have to follow state law, and state law is no golf carts on public streets. From the Town’s perspective, it is a matter of legality and enforcement,” he said.
But Marty Presley, who lives in Plantation Lakes, told the council during a presentation that continued for more than 40 minutes, that golf carts were listed as amenities for those who buy homes in Plantation Lakes and that some of those homes have garages just for golf carts.
Golf carts have been in Plantation Lakes since around 2009, without incident, he said.
Showing the council a picture of a low-speed vehicle, known as an LSV, Presley said they are allowed in Delaware, resemble golf carts and travel at 20 to 25 mph, although they can be modified to travel at 40 or 50 mph. In contrast, golf carts travel at just 12 mph and can be modified to cruise at up to 18 mph, making them slower than LSVs, he said.
A survey he referred to indicated that 90 percent of residents favor golf carts and only 15 percent of all accidents happen on roadways. He said the town of Crisfield, Md., has 70 golf carts, and no accidents have been reported.
Hudson asked the council to consider that survey might not have been done by an independent third party — necessary for non-biased results. Hudson said retirees and those who work from home might have been oversampled. He said Crisfield is “a dead-end town” and not a “pass-through town” like Millsboro, that municipalities do not have the authority to regulate golf carts and that the balance is shifting so that Millsboro has more growth now outside Plantation Lakes.
A board member at Plantation Lakes told the council that if the matter went before the HOA Board of Directors, he would support golf carts, “because it benefits the town and community.”
Hudson asked if the HOA board has taken a position, and the board member said the matter has not gone before them.
A Millsboro resident speaking in opposition said he was concerned about liability, especially since “a lot of people have seen kids 10 years old riding golf carts now.”
“It’s not like we have golf-cart police out there. We don’t have a ranger on the streets of Plantation Lakes. Also, the streets are not ours. They are the Town’s. It would be a major headache for anyone to be monitoring the situation.
“Even if we did own the roads ourselves, how are we going to monitor that? When you take a look at nighttime, you have to have lights. … There is too much out there,” he said.
“Plantation Lakes is not a development that lends itself to golf carts,” he said, adding that bright blue golf carts with colorful stripes “never really got my jollies going.”
“It’s a privilege that is always going to get abused, so stop it before it gets abused. I like our development, but not with golf carts,” he said.
Plantation Lakes resident Sherry Martin said she and her husband have lived there since 2008 and support the council’s decision to not permit golf carts.
“The number of residents who want them should not have bearing on the decision, but decide on how difficult this is going to be to monitor and control,” she said.
Martin said she worried about unregistered, untagged golf carts going 15 to 20 mph while sharing the road with cars, and said it is too dangerous.
She said she also opposed “putting the burden on Calloway or Millsboro police officers and our HOA to police and control this situation.”
Last summer, she said, she and her husband “both saw under-aged drivers of golf carts in the community and asked how the HOA would even track these people down.”
She said there have been cases of vandalism in Plantation Lakes, and “if a teenager can get his hands on a golf cart, he’s going to have a field day.”
“If the council goes ahead and makes an exception for Plantation Lakes, you are opening up Pandora’s box and you are opening up a world of problems that maybe we aren’t even seeing yet,” she said.
Calloway expressed concern about teenagers trying to maneuver golf carts and, like Hudson, said he is required to uphold Delaware law.
Streets in Plantation Lakes are no longer all private streets, now that they are being turned over to the Town. Eventually, all its streets will be the Town’s.
“When that development originally was designed, it wasn’t designed to be public streets. It was designed to be private. Now that they have been dedicated to the Town, the Town has really spent a lot of work and time and resources with engineers to develop proper signage, proper street parking, because we will have to enforce street parking that matches our code and Delaware law,” Calloway told the Coastal Point after the meeting.
The speed limit in Plantation Lakes is 25 mph, and Calloway said a 5,000-pound car colliding with a 900-pound golf cart at that speed could have deadly consequences, especially since golf carts do not have headrests, seatbelts, doors or other safety equipment.
“We are also looking at the consistency of this. Would it be fair to say golf carts are allowed in Plantation Lakes but nowhere else in town?” he said.
Agreeing, Hudson said public trust and treating everyone fairly are important.