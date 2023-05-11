With a smile, Millsboro Town Councilman Larry Gum thanked Police Chief Brian Calloway on Monday, May 1, for the expert way officers handled a situation at his home recently.
“I have an 11-year-old great-grandson who spends a lot of time with me, and sometimes he’s a real fireball,” Gum said, explaining that, one recent day, when the child refused to listen, Gum called the police department.
“When you call the police, it doesn’t have to be nasty and ugly, because they are there to help us. They were wonderful, and it really worked. He changed like that,” he said, snapping his fingers as council members and those in the audience nodded their approval and Calloway thanked Gum.
Police report
Calloway, while presenting his monthly report to the council at the May 1 council meeting, said Cpl. Jonathan Zubrowski received Taser instructor training hosted by the Ocean View Police Department on April 12. Calloway himself attended leadership refresher training hosted by the FBI National Academy in Dewey Beach on April 18, and Sr. Cpl. Seth Bullock attended Intro to Undercover Operations training, hosted by the Delaware State Police on April 27.
Calloway said Sean Gassaway, a MPD recruit, started training at the Dover Municipal Police Academy on April 16.
“He said the academy is everything he could have ever dreamed of, and he is doing well,” Calloway said.
Calloway also announced that the annual MPD Bike Rodeo will be in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, and about 25 children ages 10 to 15 will participate in the Millsboro Police Youth Academy from July 13 to 21 and take field trips, including to Washington, D.C.
“We are looking for new people, so if you know anyone who is interested, have them fill out an application and write the essay,” he said of the youth academy. “They don’t have to want to be in law-enforcement. This is all about learning how to be a good person, a good leader.”
Contact the police department for details.
Calloway said he used grant funds to buy new pistol sights, and that after training this month, all officers now have new holsters and pistol sights.
He also announced that he had led a tour of the new police department, now under construction, for members of the Millsboro Area Chamber of Commerce and will have another tour after the inside walls are finished, “as long as everybody wears a hardhat.”
He said the concrete slab has been completely poured for the Community Room at the police station and roof trusses are in.
“We are officially under roof,” he said, adding that the color will soon be chosen for the new metal roof.
Following a rainy weekend, the lot is muddy, but construction is continuing inside the building.
“The Processing Room is really coming to life, with cells and closets. Soon, we will have the roof done. The windows will be in. So we’re moving forward. It’s looking good,” Calloway said.
A manhole cover was initially placed in the area where a basketball court is planned to be built.
“That’s not good,” Calloway said, explaining that he is working on getting it moved.
Mayor Faye Lingo emphasized that the court is for the public to play, not police officers while they are on duty, and Calloway said it is being funding by a private business, not taxpayers.
Chamber report
Mike Dunmyer, a member of the Millsboro Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, while presenting his report to the council, called April “a great month with a lot of high-energy events.”
He said CFS, a financial service business, will open an office in Millsboro and that Coffee Connect and Business After Hours events are planned.
Stars & Stripes, the Chamber’s annual Fourth of July event, will be on Saturday, June 24, at Cupola Park.
“We are working to make 2024 even better,” Dunmyer said.
“We’re tickled to death to see you get so busy and get things rolling again,” Lingo told him.
Change in public comments
Lingo announced that public comments, at the beginning of each month’s council meeting, may now be on any topic, and not only on what is listed on the agenda. Although council members might not be able to respond, they will note what is being said so they can get back to the speaker, she said.
“The object is to know what the public wants to relay to us,” she said.
Annexation approved
By a 4-1 vote, with Councilwoman Kimberley Kaan opposed and Councilman Ron O’Neal absent, the Millsboro Town Council approved annexing into town about half an acre for a dental practice owned by 1.33 Associates.
Kaan said she was opposed because she wanted more information.
Pride in fire department
Gum said he is proud of the many volunteers and paid staff at the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
“As a 40-some-year member, a lot of people are talking about getting memberships and the trouble they are having,” he said of other volunteer fire companies. “And Millsboro is doing great job with that, with a great mixture of young men and women and seniors, some who have been there longer than me. You are represented by an outstanding group of volunteers,” he said.
In March, fire company staff put in 650 hours and traveled more than 400 miles because there are no medical facilities in Millsboro itself and ambulance drivers have to transport patients to Salisbury, Md., or to Lewes.
They also answered 48 calls outside of the district “to help our neighbors.”
“We help them, they help us. We are trying to make sure we have the best service available. I’m very proud of the Millsboro fire company,” Gum said.
Events approved
The council on May 1 approved use of Cupola Park for the Read Aloud Delaware program on a Wednesday, May 17, for its appreciation event. The Dam Mill Run was also approved, for Saturday, July 22.