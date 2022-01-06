The Millsboro Town Council was expected to reschedule its January meeting, canceled on Monday, Jan. 3, due to snow, and reschedule for later this week or early next week.
Items on the agenda include the possibility of filling the council seat left vacant when former Mayor Michelle Truitt suddenly resigned in November.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson this week said the matter was placed on the agenda for the January meeting because a council member could nominate someone to fill the seat, representing District 3 — the area south of Route 24 and east of Route 113. If a council member’s nominee is approved, he or she would likely be sworn in and begin serving beginning at the Monday, Feb. 7, council meeting.
If more than one person were nominated, “each would get an up-or-down vote,” and the successful nominee would be the first “to get the requisite number of votes for confirmation,” Hudson said.
Asked who might replace Truitt, Hudson said he has heard “some names floated, but nothing formal.”
The council is not obligated to fill the seat, Hudson said.
“I’m not sure if they will go with status quo, as far as having six people on the council instead of seven, or if they will actually fill the vacancy. We wanted time to let things settle a bit and now it seems like the time is right, a new year, to put it on the agenda. Someone could make a nomination and there could, theoretically, be a confirmation. That person would be sworn in, in the next month,” he said.
Acting Mayor Tim Hodges, who represents District 1, will continue in that role until the council reorganizes in July. This year, his three-year term of office will end and he will be eligible for reelection in June. Councilman John Thoroughgood’s term also ends this year. He represents District 2.
The term of the vacant seat and those of Councilmen Larry Gum and Ron O’Neal end in 2023, and the terms of Councilmen Jim Kells and Brad Cordrey end in 2024. Council members are not limited in the number of terms they can serve.
Truitt suddenly resigned on Nov. 23, giving no reason but issuing a statement saying only the decision was made “after much thought and discussion with my family” Hodges took over as acting mayor and, at the Dec. 6 council meeting, moved into the mayor’s seat without fanfare or swearing-in — a method, Hudson said, that is outlined in the Town Charter and “makes this process rather seamless.”
Hodges assuming the role of acting mayor was not on the meeting agenda and consisted only of him sitting in the mayor’s seat and taking possession of the gavel.
No news release or other type of announcement was issued about Truitt leaving or Hodges taking over, Hudson said, because “we chose to be discreet.” He wouldn’t say if Truitt was asked to leave or if she did anything wrong “out of respect for her” but did say no legal action will be brought against her.
“I can tell you Council did not take any kind of formal action. There were no meetings, open or closed, in this regard,” he said.
Hodges, later, told the Coastal Point that Truitt was “a very good mayor.”
“She worked hard. She accomplished much during her time on the council, and she will be missed. I wish her the best in her future endeavors,” he said.