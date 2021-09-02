Members of the Millsboro Town Council, at its Tuesday, Sept. 7, meeting, are expected to vote on a request from Lencraft, developer of Plantation Lakes, to rezone a portion of the residential community from medium-density to high-density, and to consider a request to approve an amended residential plan community site plan for Plantation Lakes.
After hearing two hours of testimony, as well as comments from the audience, at the Monday, Aug. 2, meeting, the council tabled the matter and agreed to discuss it again at their September meeting.
This week, Mayor Michelle Truitt told the Coastal Point that the developer wants a zoning change from a combination medium residential density at the Dukes parcel in Plantation Lakes and high residential density on land east of the Dukes parcel, for a combined high-density residential zone.
The change would blend both types on the same piece of land.
The current zoning splits the large piece of property into what she called “two distinct, noticeably different sections.”
“This change would only affect the Plantation Lakes property on Route 24, across from the main entrance,” she explained. “Please realize that despite the zoning change, the overall unit count will remain relatively unchanged.
“Last month’s council meeting allowed Lennar to respond to a public hearing about their proposed plans. Residents viewed their preliminary plans of the proposed Sections L and Q to be developed and questions were raised about potential concerns. Despite the discussion being quite lengthy, many positive outcomes were gained,” the mayor said.
“Personally, I like the blend of different housing types, instead of the clustered look that separate zoning entails. It also caters to the home buyer, since four options would be available at differing price points,” she said.
“However, I am concerned about the safety issue when pedestrians cross Route 24 and think Lennar has worked on a viable option to solve that problem. Additionally, building a pool for this section of Plantation Lakes would better serve the residents while not overcrowding the current facilities.
“Keep in mind these are my personal thoughts,” she emphasized. “I believe council shares many of the same, but we will see at he Sept. 7 meeting,” Truitt said.
At the August meeting, Truitt asked an attorney representing Lencraft what would happen if the council denied the request. He said the new section would not be as well integrated. The goal is to better integrate and overall enhance the development, he said. If approved, the change would provide more parking for residents, he noted.
Sean Davis, an architect with Morris & Ritchie Associates, who is involved with Plantation Lakes, told the council, and the audience, that the developer wants to replicate in the section called South Shores what is being done in North Shores. If the request were denied, Lencraft will continue to build, but there will be less open space and less parking, he said.
During the Public Comments portion of the public hearing, a woman drew applause from the audience when she said parking is “a huge issue” in Plantation Lakes.
She said she has a small sport-utility vehicle and can’t get out of her car “without walking on somebody’s grass.”
“The traffic in Millsboro is horrendous. … Other things need to change before all this happens,” she said.
A resident asked who the next developer will be who goes before council asking for a zoning change. Murmurs of agreement, “Right, right” and “too much density” were heard from the audience.
Plantation Lakes resident John Brown said he was concerned about the existing high density and subsequent traffic problems. If there is high density in a new section, the problem will worsen and should be addressed before anything new is approved, he said.
Agreeing, another woman said all off-street parking spaces are always filled.
“This is not what I signed up for. This is really bad. This is ridiculous,” another man said.
A woman who lives in the North Shores section said she believes in high density but is concerned about parking. She said her parking situation is “just horrible, and everybody is very unhappy about that.”
“We really need help,” she said, suggesting a pedestrian bridge. Davis said DelDOT might not approve such a structure.
One man said most neighbors don’t put their cars in the garages because the garages are built on slabs. Residents use the garages to store trash cans, he said, adding that parking is so difficult to find that when visitors arrive, “You’re out of space right away.”
Another resident said Lencraft is a year behind building a planned community center in North Shores, yet they want approval for high density.
“You can build 300 homes, but you can’t finish a community center and swimming pool?” he asked.
A woman said the driveways aren’t long enough to park certain vehicles and asked if the matter had been addressed. A Lencraft representative said driveways are now longer in newer sections.