After months of discussion, public input and consideration, the Millsboro Town Council this week voted against allowing golf carts on public streets by deciding not to ask state officials to approve a town charter change.
Councilman James Kells, who said he has a golf cart and who has spoken in favor of permitting them, abstained from voting at the Monday, May 3, meeting, but read a lengthy statement in support of the vehicles.
He said the council has heard pros and cons from residents of the town who went to the trouble to research the matter and then go before the council. He said many people have physical limitations and that golf carts allow them to enjoy better lives.
Before the vote, Town Solicitor Mary Schreider Fox said that, if the Town asked, and if the State granted the council the authority to allow the change, additional steps would still be required, including fine-tuning and determining “how town officials want this to work.”
“This would just be the first step,” Town Manager Sheldon Hudson agreed.
“A charter change only opens the door to discussions on the topic. The Town would then have to file more paperwork with the State and be approved,” Mayor Michelle Truitt said.
Police Chief Brian Calloway said the Town would “then have the burden of inspecting, registration, and keeping all that data collected and accessible.”
“The Town of Millsboro isn’t in the routine of inspecting vehicles. That is done by the Department of Motor Vehicles. That department keeps records of inspections and registrations. The police department is not equipped to do that type of work. I am not trained as a golf-cart inspector,” Calloway said before the meeting on Monday.
Police are required to enforce all of Delaware law, even if it is unpopular, he said.
The speed limit in Plantation Lakes is 25 mph, and Calloway said a 5,000-pound car colliding with a 900-pound golf cart at that speed could have deadly consequences, especially since golf carts do not have headrests, seatbelts, doors or other safety equipment.
Calloway, at several town council meetings, emphasized that golf carts are not equipped with safety equipment and could be dangerous on public streets. He had previously told the Coastal Point that Plantation Lakes “was not designed to be public streets.”
“It was designed to be private. Now that [the streets] have been dedicated to the Town, the Town has really spent a lot of work and time and resources with engineers to develop proper signage, proper street parking, because we will have to enforce street parking that matches our code and Delaware law,” he said.
Councilman Brad Cordrey asked Schreider Fox whether residents of Plantation Lakes, many of whom who said they were promised by developers they could have golf carts, could petition the State themselves, without Town involvement, but Hudson said state Rep. Rich Collins had indicated he would not entertain requests from private citizens.
Councilman Brad Cordrey said he supports Delaware law “and I think we should leave it at that.”
Councilman Ron O’Neal acknowledged that low-speed vehicles, also known as LSVs, are similar to golf carts but are legal in Delaware.
“But to be threatened with, ‘We’re all going to go out and buy LSVs,’ that’s just not — that’s not kosher to me. It might be a reality, but that’s not how it comes across to me,” he said.
He was referring to comments from residents who said if golf carts are not allowed in town, they would buy LSVs.
During public comments, one man said golf carts have been discussed since 2008. He said he can drive an LSV on the streets as long as the speed limit is obeyed and the driver is licensed.
“I might go out and buy an LSV tomorrow. I’m not sure about that,” he said.
One man said many people are angry and frustrated because they spent a lot of money on golf carts after being assured by Plantation Lakes developers that they could have them. During the past couple of years, he said, they had collectively invested a quarter of a million dollars buying golf carts. He said if the Town was truly concerned about safety, the council would ban bicycles.
Residents will trade in golf carts and buy LSVs “if you force us to,” and “you will absolutely see a lot of carts, not only in town but at the Lowe’s and B.J.’s,” one speaker said.
“A vote not to go forward on this will cause a great deal of economic harm to the very residents you are supposed to represent,” he said.
“The difference between a golf cart, speed-wise, is 35 miles an hour, so you’re going to have people flying around the community,” one man said.
Another suggested the council grandfather in those who already have golf carts and require drivers to be at least 16 years old.
Before the council meeting, Truitt had told the Coastal Point that she is committed to treating everyone fairly and she is concerned about safety of residents driving on public streets in golf carts.
“We’re a cross-through town for people going to the beach, people going north and south. Plantation Lakes is just one of those developments. I do know we have looked at preliminary plans for when Plantation Lakes develops across the road on Route 24. There will be no community center on that side, so they will have to use the one in existing Plantation Lakes, and go back and forth,” she said.
Truitt said town officials had “listened to the advocates and the dissenters, professionals currently working with golf carts in local communities, as well as researched the topic with data.”
“Millsboro is my entire family. I don’t pick and choose which I like better. I can’t do that. If it’s good for one, it’s good for them all. The council has talked about that, and I believe quite a few on the council have voiced that same feeling. I had a lot of residents e-mail me and share their concerns. This has been a topic on both sides. People have contributed to the discussion, and I’m glad. I want to hear from everyone,” the mayor said.