Disappointed that the much-anticipated annual Christmas parade was canceled due to rain last weekend, Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk asked town council members to consider having a rain date in future years and to also think about changing the day of the week the parade is held.
Several towns in Sussex County have parades on the same day, making it difficult to secure marching bands and Santa Claus, he told the council during the Monday, Dec. 5, council meeting.
“If we pick a weeknight, we might be able to get a marching band that isn’t already booked in another parade,” Burk said, adding that Councilman Ron O’Neal, who is also president of the Millsboro Fire Department, had suggested changing the parade from 5 p.m. on a Saturday to 10 or 11 a.m.
O’Neal had told Burk he heard “tons of comments both pro and con” about canceling and told Burk that Millsboro is “now up against parades in Lewes and Seaford on the same day, so we should look at the calendar of parades and see what we can do.”
Burk said he read comments on the Millsboro Police Department’s Facebook page, and several people called for a rain date.
“Santa is hard to get, and the bands, so changing the time or the date is something to think about. I appreciate anybody’s feedback. I will say in the years I’ve been here, we were never more prepared, which is Murphy’s Law. We were more prepared for this parade, and that’s just the way it is. Kudos to the staff. Everybody was running around. It was organized. Everything was ready to go. Santa’s House looks great. When you’re that ready, that’s when you get that uncontrollable weather. We are super-controlled for next year,” he said.
Because of rain on Saturday, Dec. 3, parade staging areas in town were flooded, and there was concern about uniforms and band instruments getting wet, Burk said.
“Santa was really thrilled we made the call we did. I’d hate to give up a date we have had for so long. Maybe we can talk Lewes into changing theirs,” Burk said to laughter.
“The mayor and myself were on the phone in the pouring rain, trying to figure out what to do. Ocean City had canceled. Lewes was on. I think we made the right call. There are going to be plenty of Monday-morning quarterbacks who will disagree,” he said.
“We figured, either way, we were going to be wrong, so we just called it,” Mayor Faye Lingo said.
Burk also complimented those who planned and participated in the Merry Millsboro Holiday Market on Nov. 19 and 20.
He wasn’t in town, instead attending a Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies conference in St. Louis with Police Chief Brian Calloway, but Burk said reaction to the market was positive, with its 30 vendors, including a hot-tub dealer, craft and food vendors, and a band.
“I heard it was a great event. I saw great pictures. I heard great things. It was great to see the Chamber coming out. We appreciate the band playing in town, and I appreciate you giving up a Saturday and Sunday to make it happen,” Burk told town staff and Merry Market organizers.