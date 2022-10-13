Gold shovel in hand, Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway prepared to break ground for the new, $9.3 million, 13,000-square-foot, police station on West Railroad Avenue this week.
He asked others to join him, including Town Manager Jamie Burk, former councilman Tim Hodges, and Rich Hertzog of Delmarva Veteran Builders, at the brief ceremony the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Rain stopped long enough for the men to dig shovels into a pile of dirt kept dry under a blue canvas cover on four poles, then toss it into the air.
Earlier, Calloway had welcomed the crowd of about 30, joking about “this glorious” day and saying he had received many e-mails asking if the event would still be held.
“Yes, it is,” he said, thanking former and current members of the town council for their support.
“You see in the news that, everywhere, law enforcement — we’re really taking a hit. But not here. If I need something, they listen and make it happen,” he said as attendees applauded.
“The chief has persevered. This is like the sixth design,” Burk said.
The final design for the new police station includes a sallyport, offices and cubicles, workstations for officers, exercise and community rooms, separate areas for male and female suspects who have been arrested and an area for juvenile offenders.
The outside will be in hues of brown, with brick and stone, and the interior will be wallboard and shades of gray and blue that Calloway called “very functional.”
He has said he wants to see the building named for a well-known Millsboro native but hasn’t yet said who he has in mind.
A basketball court discussed during council discussions is not included in the plan but could be added later.
Calloway thanked representatives from the Davis, Bowen & Friedel architectural company and Delmarva Veteran Builders, both based in Salisbury, Md.
“I’m impressed with your ambition. This is going to be something that we are going to be proud of. You’ll see me here a lot. As a leader, I also know how to be a follower, and if you need anything, I will be here,” he said.
The new police station is “already blessed,” said Millsboro Mayor Faye Lingo, watching the groundbreaking, because the rain had stopped and because it’s going to be a welcome new structure.
The council hasn’t yet decided what to do with the current building on Main Street, where police have been about 25 years, and which they long ago outgrew, but both Lingo and Calloway said it isn’t likely to be razed, since it’s part of town history.
“There is not any interest in tearing it down. We’ve had some other businesses that reached out to the Town to rent it for office space,” Calloway said.
Earlier, he had told the Coastal Point that the new police station is expected to be finished in 14 months.
“They are looking to start clearing on Oct. 10, if we get all of our permits completed and approved. They do the site plan on the 17th so they can hit the ground running. … Right now, we’re very excited to get started. I am very fortunate to have a supportive community that is allowing this to take place. Our council has been very supportive, to be able to get this over the finish line. Once it’s finished, we are looking to have a ceremony, and everybody will be able to come and look at our building,” he said.