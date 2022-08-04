The Millsboro Town Council, at its Monday, Aug. 2, meeting, awarded a $7.2 million bid to Delmarva Veteran Builders in Salisbury, Md., for the construction of a new police station at Ellis Street and Railroad Avenue, downtown.
Groundbreaking is expected in the fall, and the long-awaited police headquarters should be finished in about 18 months.
“It has been, certainly, a journey, but we are very excited,” Police Chief Brian Calloway told the Coastal Point.
“We are looking forward to the next chapter, which will be the construction. Once this building is completed, we are looking forward to an open house for everybody to come in and see what we have accomplished,” Calloway said.
Calloway said the other bids were close to that of Delmarva Veteran Builders — a company he praised for having an outstanding reputation.
The chief said he is interested in having the station named for a prominent Millsboro resident, but he wouldn’t yet reveal who he has in mind.
“I want to discuss it with council. I am not a Millsboro native. However, I have heard many stories about other police officers who have worked here through the years, and I certainly would like to tie in the building with some of those who worked here in the past. It brings in other families so they can see their family members remembered,” he said.
Originally, the council had agreed to spend a maximum of $5 million for an 8,000-square-foot structure — about twice the size of the existing police station at 307 Main Street. The additional cost will allow the new building to have a sally port, a fitness room for officers and a community room with seating for 48, but not the basketball court that was hoped for. Calloway said he hopes to still be able to add the court and pay for it with donations and grant money.
“The Fruitland Police Department has a basketball court, and the community likes it,” Calloway had previously said of the town outside Salisbury, Md. The plan would be for the basketball court to be open to the public.
Millsboro officials originally hoped to break ground on the new police station this summer, but Calloway, known for his patience and logic, said the delay was due to increasing construction and materials costs.
“The Town is also building a water tower and water treatment plant at the same time, so there might be a delay. We have adapted to our current location, but there might be some folks who have been here a while who are thinking, ‘Is this ever going to happen?’” he had said earlier this summer.
Delays were also caused by required environmental testing at the site, including those involving soil conservation and drainage. Because borrowing money to fund the building was approved by a town referendum, and the Town is interested in a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan, an archeological study was required, especially since the property is within one mile of the Nanticoke River, Calloway said.
In November 2020, Millsboro residents, by a vote of 143-77 — and with a larger voter turnout than usual — approved that referendum, allowing the Town to borrow up to $38 million for the police station and other upgrades in the town.
The police department will continue to fully function downtown, and when it’s finally time to move to the new location, it will be done with no pause in service, Calloway said.
The existing police station, built in the 1950s and formerly used as a post office before the police department moved in, in 1997, will be preserved, Calloway said.