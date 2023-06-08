The Millsboro Area Chamber of Commerce is moving from its office at 102 Washington Street into the considerably larger facility at the former Greater Millsboro Art League building, at 203 Main Street. A grand opening is being planned for October.
The Millsboro Town Council, at their Monday, June 5, meeting, unanimously voted to rent the building to the Chamber, with the lease starting on Aug. 1, Chamber Executive Director Ann Angel told the Coastal Point this week.
“How different the space is! We will have space to have events, and this will give us a lot more visibility. It’s a brick, standalone building, and you have to pass it on Main Street. There is a little parking in the back. We can have events there, like Coffee Connects, Lunch & Learns, Business After Hours, because it holds maybe 50 people,” Angel said.
Some remodeling indoors is necessary, as well as landscaping outside.
“It is much bigger, and it has better visibility. We’ve just added our 18th new member since mid-March. We are growing. We are becoming a lot more involved and rooted in the community. And as the town of Millsboro changes, we definitely want to have more visibility and be a place where members can gather,” said Angel, who took over as executive director of the Chamber on March 17.
Having the Chamber downtown is likely to also revitalize the area, where some businesses have closed.
Nectar, a restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch, is expected to open downtown, as well as a new steakhouse, Angel said.