By unanimous vote, the Millsboro Town Council this week approved adding a senior corporal rank to the Millsboro Police Department.
At the request of Chief Brian Calloway, the council approved a new job description and promotion process for the rank during the Monday, Sept. 6, council meeting.
Calloway, at the Monday, Aug. 1, meeting, had asked the council to consider adding the rank and said it had been agreed on during collective bargaining discussions.
The position is between corporal and sergeant, and allows for the retention of senior officers and for what Calloway called “span of control, when a sergeant is not available.”
Calloway said he would like to see the position filled in October. He said he has applicants in mind, from among current officers, but wouldn’t yet release names, saying it is a personnel matter.
“The eligibility requirements are: you have to have six years of service, including two years as corporal, and you have to be a certified field training officer. Not everyone is a field training officer, but for a senior corporal, it’s very important to be a field training officer,” the chief told the council.
To achieve the rank of senior corporal, a written test is required, as well as an oral board examination and interviews with the police chief and personnel committee.
The only rank that doesn’t carry those requirements is patrolman first class (PFC), the chief said.
Trick-or-treating set for Oct. 31
Children 12 and younger, in costume, may go trick-or-treating in the town of Millsboro from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
The council set the official time and date during the Monday, Sept. 6, meeting.
“Is that chronological age or what?” Councilman James Kells joked.
Councilwoman Kimberley Kahn asked if the council could make that date and time permanent for the annual event, but Mayor Faye Lingo said she preferred to revisit it every year, since the date and time are sometimes changed because they conflict with other events.
Christmas Market returning this year
After a popular first year in 2021, Millsboro officials are bringing back the Christmas Market, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, at Town Hall.
It was unanimously approved by the council.
“There was a push to do it again this year, but as busy as we’ve been of late, we weren’t sure. Then we had somebody step up to coordinate the Christmas Market,” Town Manager Jamie Burk said.
“She will coordinate intake of applications. Town Hall will have business licenses, and the coordinator will set up where everybody will be placed, the number of spots, and make sure like vendors aren’t next to each other. We’re really excited to get that going,” he said.
The coordinator will be paid $500.
Last year, vendors sold items including freshly cut greenery, Christmas amaryllis, paperwhites, poinsettias, repurposed-granite cheese boards, botanical products, seaglass jewelry, insulated tumblers, Italian sauces, fudge, tie-dyed shirts, driftwood trees, soaps, candles and honey.
Vendors paid $25 per table, but the price will be $50 this year. Burk said there shouldn’t be any complaints about the higher fee because the Town had more applications than tables last year and the fee was lower than other markets in the area.
Christmas parade set for Dec. 3
Millsboro’s annual Christmas Parade will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the tree-lighting at town hall to follow, as well as a visit from Santa Claus, caroling and bonfire.
“The parade has morphed through COVID. We had a standing parade one year. We had no parade. Now we are trying to bring it back,” Burk said.
“I think it was a great event last year. Keep it going,” Councilman Ron O’Neal said.
Millsboro fire company report
O’Neal, also president of the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire department has been busy, “but everybody is working to keep the trucks on the road.”
He said the Delaware State Fire Chiefs’ Association wants to see reflective markers on roads, in yellow or blue, to indicate the location of fire hydrants.
“We are keeping an eye on that, as far as that legislation goes,” O’Neal said.
Bike Rodeo is Saturday
The Millsboro Police Department will host its annual Bike Rodeo on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot.
About 75 biking enthusiasts ages 5 to 16 are expected to gather and learn about bicycle safety.
Helmets and safety equipment, including lights, will be given to attendees, free of charge, and there will be several demonstrations, including the Delaware Department of Transportation’s biking course, set up to teach hand signals and rules of the road.
There will be a trailer to simulate driving under the influence, the LifeNet Air-Medical Transport helicopter from ChristianaCare, a petting zoo, and trucks and equipment from the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
The event, free and open to the public, was rescheduled from May, when it was postponed due to rain. If this one has to be canceled, Calloway said he would distribute safety equipment to students at Millsboro Elementary School.
Millsboro Art League flourishing
John Bandish, president of the Millsboro Art League, while presenting his monthly report to the town council, said the numbers of members and visitors is increasing.
“We’re doing pretty well,” Bandish said.
The art league, at 203 Main Street, is now open Mondays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bandish said the hope is to increase the hours to normal business hours, but more volunteers are needed.
Employee of the month
Burk announced this week that Town Hall employee Debbie Weatherby was named September’s Employee of the Month.
She did not attend the council meeting because she doesn’t like fanfare, Burk said.
“She handles our permits. She is busy, and she is helping to train the new addition to our front office. She is a great addition to Town Hall. She definitely earned Employee of the Month,” Burk said.
Fire hydrants to be flushed
Public Works Director Kenny Niblett told the council the upcoming schedule for flushing fire hydrants will be advertised in local newspapers.
Dates haven’t yet been set, but residents will be given two weeks of notice before flushing begins, he said.
Committee formed to discuss annexation request
Lingo appointed a committee to discuss a request to annex about 240 acres in the Patriots Way area of Millsboro for a new residential development.
Attorney David Hutt of the Morris James law firm in Georgetown made the request for the Town to annex the property, saying the acreage includes “everything from the cemetery north to east” (referring to the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 26669 Patriots Way).
Wetlands are involved and would be excluded from the annexation fee. If the Town approves annexation, it must be discussed whether the cemetery will also be excluded from the annexation fee, he said.
Lingo appointed Councilman John Thoroughgood to be chairman of the committee. Kahn and Kells were also appointed to the committee.