The Millsboro Town Council unanimously approved the preliminary site plan for Section L of Plantation Lakes, designed to have a mix of townhouses and single-family homes, but approval was met with concern from nearby residents.
Reggie Hazzard, who lives in one of four family-owned homes near the sprawling development, told representatives of Lennar, the company building the residences, that if trees near his home fall due to construction, he will lose the privacy and cover the trees provide.
“What happens if they die? This was my whole point about the townhouses. Originally, that was supposed to be single-family homes in there, although it’s been changed. My concern is privacy from the townhouses. … I don’t think anybody would want townhouses in their back yard,” he said.
A Lennar representative said mature trees will be left at the buffer, but some trees will be cut down, because construction would cause them to die anyway. New trees will be planted to replace them, he said.
“But how long will it take for those new trees to grow big enough to provide cover?” Hazzard asked.
Mayor Faye Lingo said there is no way to make a guarantee, “other to ask them to plant more trees.”
“We’re going to try to work with them to plant as many trees as they can,” Lingo said.
“I know. I know, Faye,” Hazzard said from the audience.
His daughter, Kimberly Pettyjohn, said the homes she and her family live in “are stuck in the middle.”
“There are four houses in a row, and we are being surrounded by what you are doing. You have a right to do it, but my biggest concern was when I found out they are putting townhouses behind us instead of single-lot, high-end homes. It’s been changed four or five times,” Hazzard said.
Kenny Niblett, director of Public Works for the Town, said the original plan for Plantation Lakes was to have all townhouses in Section L, but developers recently asked for a change to a mix of single-family and townhomes.
Councilman Jim Kells, who lives in Plantation Lakes, said sidewalks are coming up due to tree roots in some areas, and the Lennar representative said developers are working with experts to determine what kind of trees are less likely to disrupt sidewalks.
The townhouses and single-family homes that will be built will be similar to what is now in the north section of Plantation Lakes, although new houses will be set back by a few more feet so driveways can be longer, and the streets will be wide enough for firetrucks to get through, the Lennar representative said.
Residents concerned Millsboro losing hometown feel
Reggie Hazzard this week, during the public comments section of the meeting, also told the council it appears there is a push to make Millsboro into a city, “but it should be a homey town,” he said.
“Millsboro has always been a tightknit family, and it’s all changed. But I don’t think all the changes are for the better quality of life for people. Personally, I don’t think so,” he said, adding that he would apologize if anybody could prove him wrong.
He also said there are enough townhouse in Millsboro without having more built in another section of Plantation Lakes.
“You are grinding out residential homes that have been here lifelong. I just don’t think it’s right. I understand annexation. I have no problem with that, but what people put on the property, I do. It affects our quality of life,” he said.
Pettyjohn, noting that she lives across from Plantation Lakes on her family’s farm, said she has “watched this town turn into a city” and feels “the people who have lived here, who want to raise their children here, are being pushed out.”
Every morning when her children board the school bus, she said, she prays they don’t get hit “because of cars backed up from Wawa, and people in such a hurry coming out of Plantation Lakes they won’t let me out of my driveway,” she said.
“I understand about growing the town and prospering, but what about the people who live here? It took me 25 minutes to get to Dollar General. Traffic was backed up. We don’t have the road capacity, and I think it needs to stop until we have the road capacity. … My kids have almost been hit three times last year getting off the bus on Route 24.
“I’m watching right now the woods I played in as a kid get torn down because of Plantation Lakes. My kids are asking me, ‘Mom, what is happening to all our deer and rabbits and squirrels? Where are they going to go?’ We feed them. My kids have put out corn for them for years. And I honestly say, ‘I don’t know.’ … It used to be a town I used to love to live in, but I don’t feel that way anymore,” Pettyjohn said.
Residents don’t want change to election process
During the Public Comments portion of the council meeting, several residents said they don’t want the Town’s current election process to change.
Currently, residents can vote for any candidate, regardless of the district he or she represents. Residents said they do not want the Town to change to in-district voting only.
“Update of Election Provisions” was on the agenda for the Tuesday, July 5, meeting, but the council did not take action.
Millsboro resident John Prehm said he was pleased Kimberley Kaan had been elected to the council.
“I know I can count on any council members for advice about activities in the town. I am in favor of keeping the election process as we have it now so I can continue to come to each and every one of you, in support of each and every position that I take,” Prehm said.
Resident Mary Anderson said voting hours for the annual town elections should be extended and absentee voting initiated.
“It was alarming how many eligible voters did not know about the June 11 election, but once they did, voters exercised their right to vote like never before. Hopefully, the review and update of election provisions will include notification of the election time and place,” she said, adding that the way the election-process item was worded on the agenda was vague.
“I can’t help but think the lack of specificity on this item was intentional, as to avoid public comment,” she said.
Another Millsboro resident also spoke, saying he doesn’t want voting restricted to his district.
No action taken on election provision
The council discussed, but did not take action on, making changes to the town’s election procedure.
Town Solicitor Mary Schreider Fox said making changes “has come up over the years, where we engage in interpretations between state code and town charter.”
“Every year after an election, people have ideas for changes we could make. … If there is anything to clean up and match up with state law, it’s something to think about,” she said.
Town Manager Jamie Burk, referring to complaints from town residents who don’t think the annual election is well-advertised, said it could be the places notices are posted “are places people don’t visit.”
He also said maybe notices should not be limited to being published in the local newspaper, but be in other places, too, “to make it more robust.”
Councilman Larry Gum said there are so many new residents “who aren’t familiar with voting dates, when the rest of us are just familiar with it, so how do you get the word out to everybody?”
Kaan said she’d like the council to discuss implementing absentee voting. She said she talked to a lot of Millsboro residents who said they couldn’t make it to town hall during the six hours voting was taking place on June 11. Some were working, at graduation parties, out of town, in the military, attending weddings or even getting married.
But Gum said the population of Millsboro is 7,000 and only 300 voted.
“There’s some 6,000 people who don’t come out and vote. I think we just make it easier for people to do nothing but sit home and vote. We’re kind of bowing to the people who don’t want to do anything. That’s just my opinion,” he said, as a woman in the audience cleared her throat.
“What do you mean, ‘Ahh, huh, huh, huh?’” Gum asked, imitating the sound. “This is just my opinion, how I feel about this.”
“Do you really want to know?” the woman asked, and he said, “I thought you were referring to me. I apologize.”
“Let’s start to do some homework on this,” Lingo said, ending the exchange.
Town receives $471,000 from transfer tax
Sussex County Councilman John Rieley presented the council with $471,000 from transfer taxes.
The money will be used to replace bulkheads at Cupola Park.
An increase in the County’s transfer tax revenue is one of the positive by-products of rapid growth in Sussex County, Rieley said. He said he suggested, and the County Council had approved, forming a grant program for towns.
“The County is not a bank. We shouldn’t be sitting on excess cash. We wanted to get it back to the towns. When we get a check this large, I want to come and deliver it,” he said.
“We certainly appreciate the funds. There is certainly use for them,” Lingo said.
Kaan added, “The bulkheads are bad. I looked at them last week.”
In March, Police Chief Brian Calloway had told the Coastal Point that there is ongoing concern “that if a vehicle parks too close, the weight of the vehicle could potentially damage those bulkheads.”
“The reality is those bulkheads are in need of repair. It has been on the Town’s radar that the bulkheads need to be replaced. The previous mayor, Michelle Truitt, was looking to replace them. It’s erosion from tides. That’s what the major issue is. The water there is shallow. It’s only a few feet deep. Still, the bulkheads need to be repaired,” Calloway said.
Former Town Manager Sheldon Hudson, at the time, had said some improvements had been made but replacing the bulkheads would likely costs millions of dollars.
Fire department report
Gum, a member of the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department, told the council that June was one of the busiest months for the MVFD.
“The EMTs are doing a great job. We run two ambulances full-time, and we have a third one available sometimes. It is staffed by the supervisor, if he can get a driver,” he said.
Gum called the new MVFD substation “a life-saver for volunteers trying to get into town.”
“They are now responding out there, and it has really cut the response time down significantly and made it a lot safer,” he said.
Councilman Ron O’Neal, president of the fire department, said the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters’ Association, of which the Millsboro department is a member, will have its 100th anniversary parade in Dover on Saturday, July 10.
Art league active, growing
Greater Millsboro Art League Co-President John Bandish, during his monthly presentation to the council, said the art league benefitted by about $600 this month from events and sales in the gallery, where the first solo member show was held.
Awareness of the art league’s programs is increasing, he said. Two months ago, 52 people visited the art league, and that increased to 73 during the past month, “a real testament to our fellow co-president and other volunteers,” he said.
“We’ve done a whole lot, and there’s a lot more to do. We’re doing good. We are bringing the arts and creativity to the community,” he said.
Police report
Calloway, during his monthly report to the council, announced that 22 youngsters had recently graduated from the Youth Police Academy.
“It’s a very difficult program, but also a very well-done program. It’s really remarkable what they did,” he said.
The first Youth Police Academy was last year and, at the time, Calloway told the Coastal Point that those attending would work on team-building, hear motivational guest speakers and enjoy a picnic with barbecued hotdogs and hamburgers.
“It is geared toward kids who have an interest in law-enforcement, but not just kids who want to be police officers. We are looking for civic-minded kids. We want to develop positive relationships between police officers and youth,” he said.
Also during his monthly report, Calloway said the Town’s Independence Day celebration was successful, as was the annual Children’s Parade at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
“It’s a great hometown event right here in Millsboro. I always enjoy that event. It’s always great weather, too. They have the best of luck,” he said.
New stop sign to be erected
Millsboro’s Public Works Department will erect a new stop sign at Mitchell Street and Wilson Highway, requiring vehicles to stop on both streets, Niblett told the council.
“There have been a lot of near misses lately. People coming from Rite Aid have the right-of-way, but a lot of people don’t stop as they should,” Niblett said.
Councilman John Thoroughgood said a stop sign isn’t needed there, only trimming of bushes that obstruct the view of drivers. But if a stop sign is erected, the bushes should be removed, he said, and Niblett agreed.
Council approves water-meter upgrade
By unanimous vote, the Millsboro Town Council approved proceeding with a plan for a water-meter upgrade, to an automated system that will allow remote access to meters, more accuracy and constant view of use.
The council approved buying equipment from L.B. Water, based in Selinsgrove, Pa., and will accept bids from companies to install the equipment.
The Town will use a system called Sensus Analytics to search for customer usage. The system will have a portal allowing customers to also monitor their water usage.
Dave Wilson from L.B. Water explained the system to the council. The company sells water and wastewater infrastructure products, and also has a team focused on meters, Wilson said.
The annual fee that will be charged for the software agreement and monitoring the system is $17,000, and the full upgrade will cost $1.8 million, including installation fees and training, Matt Hall, director of finance and technology for the Town, told the council.
He said there is $1.25 million in transfer tax funds available from previous years, plus an additional $1 million in water set-asides that can be used for the upgrade.