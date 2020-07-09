The Millsboro Town Council unanimously approved its $9.2 million operating budget and $7.6 million capital budget for the 2021 fiscal year during its Monday, July 6, meeting.
The budget includes a 1-cent tax increase that Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said is purely inflationary. All town employees received a $400 bonus “to thank them for their extra efforts during the coronavirus,” Hudson said.
“A lot of towns are struggling, from a budget standpoint, due to the coronavirus, but Millsboro is blessed with good physical health. We are not seeing the kind of impact on building permits and revenues because of the virus, but we are still budgeting conservatively. The 1-cent increase in property tax was the first increase in 10 years, and it was more of an inflationary adjustment,” he said.
The assessment rate is 34 cents per $100 of assessed property value, so the 1-cent increase will mean an additional cost of $10 per year for a home valued at $100,000.
Highlights of the budget include:
• $3.7 million for town buildings.
“We aren’t entirely sure if there will be a new town hall built or a new police station and/or remodelings or land purchases. The officials plan is to put a new town hall downtown, but that is subject to change,” Hudson told the Coastal Point.
• $2.5 million for a new water tower and water main.
• $2.1 million for a new, second, water plant in the vicinity of Plantation Lakes. The Town will pay 30 percent of the cost and the developer will pay the remainder.
• $600,000 for Main Street sidewalks, eastbound to Route 24. “By sidewalks, we mean pavers and also water lines downtown,” Hudson said.
• $1 million for new sidewalks on State Street from Route 24 west near the W.B. Adkins Memorial Park, mostly paid for by the State, with little or no contribution from the Town. State officials want to repave the area and undertake a stormwater upgrade and will pay for the work.
Hudson thanked state Rep. Rich Collins and state Sen. Gerald Hocker for their help with the project.
• $125,000 for water treatment plant enhancements.
“This is always a concern, making sure our residents have water that appears and smells good,” Hudson said.
• $78,000 budgeted to hire a new town engineer, although the exact salary hasn’t yet been determined.
“Until now, we have been using consultants, but we found it may be more cost effective to have an engineer on staff to cut quite a bit of consultant expense,” Hudson said.
• $52,000 for two new maintenance positions, necessary because of the growth of the town.
• $50,000 for Christmas decorations on utility poles, to extend decorations west of Route 113 to Plantations Lakes, and retrofitting utility poles.
• $50,000 to demolish Warren’s Mill, an historic grist mill built in 1910 and located on Betts Pond Road.
• $37,000 to hire a new permit technician.
There is also funding in the budget for a parking project at Plantation Lakes, to establish parking and no-parking zones, and for Concerts in the Park next year, new cross-street signs, a new sign visible when entering Millsboro from the north, new sign for the Town Center and new Christmas banners.