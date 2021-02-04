The Millsboro Town Council, at its Monday, Feb. 2 meeting, adopted the 2021 updated Comprehensive Land Use Plan. Officially, they approved an ordinance revising, updating, amending and adopting the document, which will now be sent to the governor for approval.
The Comprehensive Plan is updated every 10 years, as required by Delaware Code. A public hearing was held during the meeting, but there were no comments.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said the main focus of the updated plan was on the map component, “getting the maps right and adding a secondary annexation area to the maps that lay out the fact that in the longer term, we see the town expanding pretty aggressively in all directions.”
“We added more in the way of mixed-used type zoning, on the west side of Route 113 near some of the newer housing developments to encourage shopping where you live, so people don’t have to cross the highway. That’s certainly something we’ve heard anecdotally, that people want to see services on both the west and east sides of Route 113. At the same time, we don’t want there to be a West Millsboro and an East Millsboro. We want to continue to have integration,” Hudson later told Coastal Point.
The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to widen Route 113 from four lanes to six lanes, making the integration more important, Hudson said.
Police report
Police Chief Brian Calloway, during his monthly report to the Council, announced from Jan. 25 to 29, Officer Matthew Dufour attended training through the Delaware State Police Academy to become a firearms instructor.
During January, members of the police department received two hours of on-line training concerning interacting with the mentally ill as a first responder and juvenile justice.
Calloway said police department staff is working on the annual report and he expects to present it next month. Also, two new police recruits, Cody Jackson and Cody Justice, are scheduled to graduate from the police academy on Friday, Feb. 12.
He said there were no major problems during the first significant snowfall on Sunday, Jan. 31.
New sidewalks downtown
As the project to install new sidewalks in downtown Millsboro continues, Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said he and town officials are “really excited and very pleased with the contractor,” A-Del Construction Company in Newark.
“They have more or less finished the water main replacement work and the shift now goes to stormwater and sidewalks and pavers. They are supposed to do one side of Main Street at a time, then at the end, they will do the rehab work — paving, striping — to restore the roads to their previous condition. On the heels of that, DelDOT will come in and repave,” Hudson said.
“Hopefully, later this year we will have a downtown that looks spic and span,” he said.
Meantime, the new Grotto Pizza is scheduled to open in the spring and construction continues on Texas Road House, just north of Grotto Pizza, and Hotel Avid, Millsboro’s first chain hotel, located behind Popeye’s and the Delmarva Health Pavilion on Route 113.
Standing 50 feet high, the hotel will have about 80 rooms, pool and pool house. Hotel avid — which doesn’t capitalize the name of its hotel — was given final approval by the Millsboro Town Council in July 2020. At the time, Hudson said there could be plans for at least one other hotel in Millsboro, but Hotel avid will be the first chain hotel there. City leaders raised the height limitation for hotels and are pleased they will offer jobs and hopeful they will attract more sit-down restaurants. Hotel avid will cater to middle-class families, Hudson said.