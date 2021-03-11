At the request of Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway, the Millsboro Town Council, at its Monday, March 1, meeting, approved the promotion of officer Christopher Ebke to corporal.
As the audience applauded, Ebke’s 7-year-old step-daughter, Zoey Hughes, pinned his badge on the shirt of his uniform.
“Christopher Ebke graduated from the police academy in Feb 2017, and he has been with us since,” Calloway told the Coastal Point.
“He is a Millsboro native, a member of the fire company and a member of the Delaware National Guard. He is a fine example of dedicated service,” Calloway said.
Calloway said the opening for a corporal was announced on Dec. 29, 2020. Ebke applied, and passed the written test on Feb. 15 and the oral test on Feb. 16. On Feb. 24, the personnel committee interviewed him and recommended his promotion.
Department gets two new officers
Calloway had also announced on Feb. 12 that he and Mayor Michelle Truitt had attended the graduation of newly hired officers Cody Jackson and Cody Justice, who both recently graduated from the police academy.
Both officers were introduced to council at the meeting.
“They are proud members of our agency,” Calloway said, as the two were applauded.
Calloway said they both graduated from the Dover Municipal Police Academy on Feb. 12.
Justice lives in Millsboro, and Jackson lives in the Milton area.
“We are really excited to have them as part of our team,” he said.
Youth Police Academy planned for June
Calloway said the agenda and syllabus for the Youth Police Academy have been completed and the academy could be held in June.
In November 2019, Calloway said he was planning an academy for those 10 to 15 years old and that the adult Police Academy course had been successful and attracted more than 20 participants.
“It will be geared toward kids who have an interest in law enforcement, but not just kids who want to be police officers. We are looking for civic-minded kids. We want to develop positive relationships between police officers and youth,” Calloway told the Coastal Point.
“What happens with kids is there are fewer programs for them in those early years. This would be great for team-building exercises, everything from learning how to work together to completing certain exercises,” he said.
Public works employee retires
The town council congratulated George Decker, who is retiring after 15 years.
Decker has been a water operator with the Town’s Public Works Department.
Main Street project continues
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said all watermain work and most of the stormwater work is finished, as the Main Street improvement project continues.
“They are working on the curb and beginning to transition to the sidewalk work, which is pretty exciting. We’ve been very pleased with the contractor. They are making very good progress, and the businesses have been tolerant. As construction projects go, I feel really good about it,” he said.
He credited the town council for “making the courageous decision to focus on value vs. price.”
“This is when it gets exciting. As a town manager, these are the types of projects that are exciting. It’s that feel-good stuff that makes you feel like you were part of it,” he said.
In July, when Millsboro’s 2021-fiscal-year budget was passed, Hudson said $600,000 was budgeted for Main Street sidewalks, eastbound to Route 24.
Also, $1 million was budgeted for new sidewalks on State Street from Route 24 west to near the W.B. Adkins Memorial Park, mostly paid for by the State, with little or no contribution from the Town. State officials want to repave the area and undertake a stormwater upgrade and will pay for the work, he said, thanking state Rep. Rich Collins and state Sen. Gerald Hocker for their help with the project.
Downtown improvements were made after the Delmarva Central Railroad, in October and in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Transportation, replaced the railroad crossing at Main and Washington streets and completed other upgrades during an 11-day project. Work included repaving at the railroad crossing intersection, adding sidewalks, making Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements and upgrading the railroad signal.