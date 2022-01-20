As plans continue to build a new Millsboro police station to replace the one the department has outgrown, more officers are being added to the force.
Two recruits, James Rieley and Matthew Hooker, are currently in the police academy, and a third, Justin Guevarez, was certified in Pennsylvania and is training within the agency, then will take classes in Dover. He will begin patrolling sooner than the other recruits, Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway said.
Rieley and Hooker are expected to graduate from the academy at the end of March, then will start field training. They should be patrolling by mid-June, Calloway said. Guevarez is expected to finish field training in April or May.
“Field training is when they tag along with field training officers. There is an election process for that. An officer has to be in good standing and has to have done an excellent job, and be somebody who is a good teacher and can show the recruit how to do the job. Recruits are on field training 12 weeks, after they are in the academy anywhere from 22 to 24 weeks. There is a lot to learn,” Calloway said.
One officer is planning to retire, although Calloway said his name wouldn’t yet be released.
The police department is authorized to have 21 officers. The addition of the three recruits will bring the number to 20. One more will be hired after the other officer’s retirement.
“The point of there being 21 is these officers are put out to patrol. My hope is for us to have four officers at each shift. The challenge is making sure there are always four people there, and the last couple weeks have had a COVID outbreak,” Calloway said.
As for the new police station, which will be built on Town-owned property at Ellis Street and Railroad Avenue downtown, bids should go out in May and groundbreaking could be in August. It will likely open next year.
The Millsboro Town Council approved spending $5 million for the 8,000-square-foot structure — although the cost could increase, since a referendum to allow the Town to borrow up to $38 million was passed by residents.
The police station will be about twice the size of the existing station on Main Street. Calloway said he’d like it to be named for an historical Millsboro figure, although he wouldn’t yet say who he has in mind.
Made of brown brick, the station will have an interior décor featuring standard blues and grays. There will be a single roofline, with nothing extravagant or excessive, Calloway said.
Unlike the current, crowded station, it will have holding cells and rooms dedicated for certain purposes.
Currently, police have one meeting room, which is also used as a lunchroom, a place where officers talk to victims and an area for departmental gatherings. The new building will have a conference room designated for conferences, as well as locations to conduct soft interviews if someone reports being victimized or goes into the station to report a crime.
A room for exercise equipment is also planned, since every year officers and the chief are required to pass a physical fitness test and health assessment. Currently, exercise equipment is in a meeting room at town hall, and Calloway stores computers and ammunition in a small closet in the police station.